When comparing the progress of Greene County from 2019 to this year, the current Board of Greene County Commissioners admittedly have little to compare.
After all, two of the three commissioners – Republicans Mike Belding and Betsy McClure – were elected to the board in November and did not officially start their positions until earlier this year. Only Blair Zimmerman, who was reelected as the sole Democratic board member, was on board in 2019.
However, Belding, who serves as commission chairman, has plenty to say in regards to the county’s future – and in particular, enhancing economic development, starting or advancing numerous projects, working with school districts, addressing housing issues, maintaining services in the era of COVID-19 and much more.
Belding said the county’s economic development department is undergoing many positive changes.
“We are excited about a staff reorganization that we completed and anticipate increased efficiency and effectiveness of this department,” he said. “We have hired Richard Cleveland, who comes to us with decades of experience in community development, planning and grant writing. We have hired several new staff members and foster a team approach toward new initiatives in community development, infrastructure improvements and enticing businesses and industry partners into Greene County.
“As the coal industry continues to decline and the natural gas industry activity levels off, we must focus on opportunities to broaden the economic drivers of our economy,” he continued. “Increased education opportunities, tourism, agri-business ventures and other nontraditional economic opportunities must be explored, evaluated, planned, coordinated and invested in.”
Another example of positive changes for the county’s future, he said, can be found in parks and recreation.
“We continue to work on a couple of established projects in parks and recreation where we also have a newly hired director, Bret Moore,” Belding said. “We are making progress toward a new park and softball fields at the Wisecarver Dam project and look forward to the possibility of breaking ground this summer.”
Belding added that the Greene River Trail continues to get a great deal of foot and bicycle traffic and the county is planning to implement additional signage in that area that will offer a learning opportunity of historically significant events and nearby places.
Additionally, Belding said, the commissioners are looking into partnering with area school districts to provide more opportunities for students.
“We want to work with our school districts and Career and Technology Center to ‘pipeline’ more opportunities for students to graduate with a certificate and transition into a local industry that entices them to stay in Greene County or attend a community college on the path to a higher education,” he said. “We must stop the brain drain and population loss affecting Greene County.”
In that vein, Belding said other factors will continue to be addressed in helping area youths.
“Of course, drug overdose programming, Child and Youth Services, food insecurity and continued help of our most vulnerable and disadvantage populations will remain a focus for us in the future as we transition toward normalcy throughout the summer and fall,” he said.
Belding also stressed that housing issues will continue to be a focal point for the board.
“The opportunity to develop additional available housing in a planned development, senior housing or a retirement community is also an interesting project we have discussed,” he said. “Housing for individuals who would like to transition out of larger family-style houses into a community of patio homes would free up some real estate and possible entice younger couples to stay in Greene County.”
Belding said the board knows that addressing and focusing on improving the housing issues in Greene County will inevitably benefit the area in the long run.
“Every day, thousands of individuals commute through Greene County from Washington County to Morgantown or from our neighboring counties into Greene for work, but do not live here,” he said. “They pay taxes elsewhere, buy clothing and food elsewhere and enroll their children in schools other than ours. Infrastructure, to include internet availability, has been a restrictive factor in our housing development and we are working toward overcoming some of those obstacles.
“We need more residents and businesses to share the burden of taxation and we believe we are a viable option for a ‘bedroom’ community to serve those housing needs,” he added.
As for the ongoing pandemic, Belding said the commissioners are looking forward to the opportunity to transition COVID-19 response toward normal activities and economic recovery in 2020 and beyond.
“The Greene County commissioners look forward to the coming year and the opportunities that may be presented as we transition from this pandemic toward recovery and economic growth,” he said.
