To put it mildly, 2020 was a tremendously challenging and difficult year for elected officials and their respective constituents across the nation.
The COVID-19 pandemic created a multitude of serious issues for area residents and the officials representing them, starting with the obvious major health-related concerns, which eventually impacted the economy, education, employment and much more.
Earlier this year, State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, reflected on the tumultuous year for the residents of the 50th District, which encompasses all of Greene County and parts of Fayette and Washington counties.
Coal closings and unemployment
Snyder said a major challenge occurred very early in the pandemic, when her office received word coal operations were going to be closed.
“If that had occurred, even temporarily, that would have been extremely detrimental to our communities, so I immediately contacted the governor’s office, the United Mine Workers of America and coal mining company officials and we urged the governor to keep coal operations going,” she said.
“Even if those had been shut down temporarily, that would have been devastating. Thankfully, the governor’s office worked with us and coal mining operations were deemed essential work, keeping thousands of people employed in Greene County.”
Another major issue she felt had to be addressed involved unemployment claims caused by the pandemic.
“No one could have been prepared for the mass amount of unemployment claims after the pandemic forced businesses to close their doors and lay people off … the state Department of Labor and Industry simply cannot keep up with the record number of claims and payments were behind” she said.
“My staff and I have helped nearly 5,000 people get their unemployment benefits owed to them, and have answered questions about new programs aimed to extend benefits, including PUA (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance) for self-employed workers and PEUC (Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation) for workers that have exhausted their traditional benefits.”
Broadband concerns
A topic Snyder has championed for years – improved broadband service – also became an even bigger issue for her in 2020.
“While I have been a constant advocate for better broadband service in rural areas, COVID-19 exacerbated the need for high speed internet in every home,” she said. “As schools shut down and jobs shifted to remote work, many residents in all corners of the district struggled to complete their assignments for school and perform their duties on the job.
Volunteer fire departments and education
Snyder said she is also proud of her efforts in assisting volunteer fire departments struggling throughout the pandemic.
“After desperate cries for help from our local departments, I led the charge to get emergency funding to our volunteer fire companies to make up for their lost revenue using CARES Act money given to the state,” she said.
“That $50 million went to fire departments all across Pennsylvania, which allowed them to keep their doors open and continue to protect our communities,” she continued.
She said because of the closure of casinos, school districts were set to lose $300 million in funding because of lack of revenue from Pennsylvania’s casinos, which prompted her to act.
“In May, I worked to add language into the state’s budget to allocate federal money from the CARES Act to have it included in the state education budget to keep school funding in place and also protect property owners from higher property taxes to fill the gaps,” she said.
Some frustrations...
One disappointment she encountered in 2020 was a bill designed to help struggling businesses that ultimately did not pass.
“I worked with my colleague, state Rep. Joe Ciresi, and we wrote a bill to give ultra-small businesses the financial assistance they need,” she said. “This one-time grant of $50,000 would go a long way for businesses with less than 25 employees that make less than $3 million in gross revenue.”
She also discussed her frustration with a bill that was vetoed by Gov. Tom Wolf.
“I was the lead Democrat on a bipartisan bill that would prevent the governor from joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative without legislative approval,” she said. “This program is nothing but a tax on carbon emissions that would put coal workers at a disadvantage and would do nothing to protect the environment.”
...And some more good news
Snyder said she was able to secure $1.4 million in infrastructure grants across the district in 2020.
“This amount was one of the highest announced by any member of the House of Representatives,” she said. “These funds will support projects in every corner of the district to expand water and sewer lines, and reduce the cost of utility bills with additional repairs and upgrades.
She also was proud of her involvement in the continued development of the Wisecarver Recreation Area.
“(That) has been a target of development since I was a Greene County commissioner, and this past fall I was able to secure a second $200,000 grant for the Greene County Department of Recreation to develop the water reservoir into a premiere destination for recreation.”
She also said she was proud to help area seniors get flu shots.
“While our annual Senior Fair was canceled, I teamed up with Cornerstone Care to get flu shots to our area seniors,” she said. “We hosted a drive-thru event at the Jefferson Fire Hall and vaccinated over 50 seniors who otherwise would not have received their annual flu shot.”
