Chestnut Ridge Counseling Services CEO Mike Quinn said the mental health problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are only now being revealed.
Quinn said that they have seen a “dramatic increase” in calls to their crisis line with people experiencing suicidal thoughts, an additional numbers of walk-in clients, and an increase in mental health concerns among young children, adolescents and teenagers.
“I really believe that the true impact of the pandemic on the mental health of the community is just now surfacing,” he said.
Many of the mental health problems are related to anxiety and depression. Children are particularly susceptible to disruptions to routines, unpredictability and a lack of structure that became hallmarks of the pandemic, he said.
“Our biggest concern, in some regards, is and continues to be children and adolescents,” Quinn said.
Young children, for whom the last two years represent a large percentage of their lives, have experienced little socialization. He noted an increased concern among school administrators for children going into third grade, who have not yet experienced a normal year of education.
“These children, due to the disruptions, they really haven’t been in a structured school setting. They’re coming into third grade really not prepared emotionally if you will,” he said. “[School districts] are calling, they’re saying ‘Can you consult with us? We’re seeing some behaviors we really haven’t seen before.’ I think that really points to the impact that the pandemic has had on mental health, for years, particularly for the impact on children.”
He said many young children have not had the opportunity to develop socialization skills like cooperation through interactions with other children. Children can become frustrated when they struggle to adapt, he said, and might face anxieties in their interactions.
In response, Chestnut Ridge is increasing resources for those children in anticipation of increased needs, he said.
Middle and high school students have also experienced an increase in mental health problems, he said, with increases in anxiety disorders and suicidal thoughts or ideations.
“Some of them have been through some real trauma related to the pandemic – relatives getting sick or passing away,” he said.
Adolescents were especially impacted by social isolation, he said.
Chestnut Ridge also operates New Directions, a mental health therapeutic school in the former John F. Kennedy Elementary School of the Laurel Highlands Area School District.
“The referrals for children and adolescents for the therapeutic school program continue to increase. We’re getting close to maximum capacity in that program,” he said.
Quinn said school districts have called on Chestnut Ridge more frequently to provide mental health services to their students; he commended school administrators for recognizing the need and filling it.
Adults have been impacted by similar concerns to children, facing increases in anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts. He said they, too, have experienced increased isolation that exacerbated mental health concerns.
“People are a bit hesitant to get back into society, and I think that leads into a bit of anxiety,” Quinn said.
He said as people return to routines that are more similar to their pre-pandemic lives, they are noticing mental health issues surfacing.
Quinn said the mental health field has faced shortages in clinicians, therapists, nurse practitioners and other providers just like the rest of the medical field, and a limited number of personnel are tasked with serving an increasing number of clients. He said Chestnut Ridge is able to see new and existing patients quickly, while in other parts of the state some children are waiting three to six months for an appointment with a child psychiatrist.
He said Chestnut Ridge quickly ramped up its virtual visits at the start of the pandemic, and saw about 85% of their clients through telehealth at the time. Telemedicine is a silver lining of the pandemic, he said, which is especially helpful to clients in Fayette County where transportation issues are rampant.
He said a client without reliable transportation may spend an hour on a Fayette Area Coordinated Transportation (FACT) bus to get to a 20-minute appointment and spend another hour getting home. Even those with reliable transportation sometimes prefer virtual appointments with high gas prices, he said. Now, about 40% of their appointments are through telehealth, he said.
“If there’s anything positive that came out of the pandemic, it’s a very quick adaption to telehealth and telemedicine,” he said, adding that they will continue to offer those services to clients.
“That is really a paradigm shift for the delivery of mental health care moving forward,” he said
