For the Herald-Standard
Highlands Hospital in Connellsville had a busy year in 2021, assisting local residents through their vaccine clinics, expanding their existing services and planning an integration into the Penn Highlands Healthcare System.
The hospital tackled its third major infectious disease outbreak with COVID-19, said spokeswoman Vicki Meier. The hospital celebrated its 130-year anniversary this year and faced outbreaks of the Spanish flu and polio over the decades its been in operation.
“Small rural community hospitals are invaluable assets to the communities they serve. Since opening the doors over 130 years ago, Highlands Hospital has been taking care of its community through three devastating diseases, including the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918, the polio outbreak in the 1950s, and the continuing COVID pandemic,” Meier said.
The hospital distributed vaccines through its clinics in 2021, beginning with hospital staff at the end of 2020 and rolling out vaccines to others as they gained eligibility in early 2021. The hospital held clinics for those who registered for vaccinations through the Fayette County COVID- 19 Task Force.
Highlands distributed the Pfizer vaccine because the hospital was equipped to properly store the shots, which required very low temperatures. The vaccines were given at the Connellsville Area High School. The hospital partnered with Fayette EMS and Mutual Aid EMS to distribute the vaccine.
“The role that rural hospitals play in the community continues to evolve and change,” Hospital CEO John Andursky said.
Meier noted that many rural hospitals are shuttering or reducing services to stay afloat. The Boards of Directors for Highlands Hospital and Penn Highlands Healthcare signed a definitive agreement Dec. 13 to integrate Highlands Hospital into the Penn Highlands Healthcare System, Meier said. Leaders expect to make the integration official in the spring pending regulatory approval.
“Improving the health of our community is the foundation for the mission of Highlands Hospital. We continue to strategically establish priorities, develop interventions, and form collaborations to make sure we commit our resources to improving the health of our entire community,” Andursky said.
The hospital is also focusing on its behavioral health programs and its autism programs, Meier said.
“Highlands Hospital is recognized as being one of the longest running inpatient behavioral health programs in the Laurel Highlands Region, and continues to better meet the total needs of each patient,” Meier noted. “In addition, the hospital is focusing efforts to serve as a provider of wellness, prevention, and care for the greater Connellsville region.”
The hospital’s behavioral health services expanded to include Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) for depression treatment and a 14-bed extended acute care unit.
“It is the only Extended Acute Care Behavioral Health treatment in the region and takes a holistic approach to healing for the mind, body, and spirit of our patients,” Meier said.
She said the Highlands Hospital Regional Center for Autism/School has grown to 44 students, and has a capacity to serve 72. It was the first licensed site for the Cleveland Clinic Children’s Autism Center, she said.
She said they also added to their comprehensive gynecological women’s health services.
“Our goal is to become a health care destination point for autism, pain management, and behavioral health services,” she said.
Andursky said the future looks promising for Highlands Hospital and for health care in the region.
“As the local area continues to grow, the staff and board of trustees of Highlands Hospital are committed to providing enhanced medical care, more skilled health care jobs, and increasing community outreach to help our community lead longer, stronger, healthier lives,” he said.
