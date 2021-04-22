Highlands Hospital has treated patients through multiple infectious disease outbreaks.
The Connellsville community hospital has treated patients through the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, the 1950s polio outbreak and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has made it crystal clear just how much communities rely on their local hospitals and also how much we rely on you,” said John Andursky, Highlands Hospital CEO. “Looking back over the past year, we have felt an outpouring of support and we are grateful to everyone who has delivered a meal, sewn a face mask, left a card, a sign or a chalk drawing, sent financial donations or just reached out to one of our caregivers and support team to say ‘thank you.’ Thank you for doing all of that.”
Now, the hospital is providing vaccines at clinics. Highlands Hospital strives to be more than a healthcare provider, “but rather an integrated member of the communities that we serve,” the hospital said in a statement.
“The role that hospitals play in the community continues to evolve and change,” Andursky said. “We typically think of hospitals as places to go when we get sick and associate them will illness more than wellness. We envision our hospital as being a community hub – a place that facilitates interactions between medical professionals and the community, along with local organizations and resources – to promote health and wellness. Last year was challenging for us all. And I believe we emerged more resilient than ever to find ways to navigate the new norm.”
They have continued to expand and evolve their services, including its Autism School in affiliation with Cleveland Clinic Children’s for Autism. They recently opened their Women’s Health Center located in the former Zach Connell Elementary School, with Dr. Howard Horne and CRNP, Ashley Beener overseeing those efforts. They introduced new behavioral health services including Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) to treat depression, along with other mental health services.
The hospital also announced Dr. Richard Tiberio would be overseeing Highlands Hospital Family Medicine located at Martin’s Plaza. Services include cardiology, ophthalmology procedures including cataract and gastrointestinal surgical procedures. Weekend clinics will begin soon, officials said. Foundation Radiologists will also oversee radiology services, and a daycare will serve both employees and the community.
Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) funding will provide for the improvement and expansion of the emergency room, including the addition of an ambulance bay and a fast track.
“It’s clear that this is a marathon and not a sprint navigating these challenging times,” Andursky said. “But our message is very clear: Highlands Hospital is essential to the economic vitality of this entire community. And when you need us, we’ll be there for you.”
