Redstone@Home, a faith based, non-profit organization, based in Westmoreland County, has recently expanded into Fayette County. Redstone@Home is pleased to announce the opening of a new hospice location in Uniontown, Pennsylvania.
Since 2013, Redstone@Home has been Medicare-certified in providing hospice services through the collaboration of dedicated staff and volunteers. The team has strived to fulfill the hospice mission daily by providing care to patients and their families throughout the community. Redstone is honored to extend their specialized end-of-life care to the residents of Fayette County, whether in a private home setting, personal care home, skilled nursing center or hospital.
Redstone@Home is also pleased to announce that Dr. Sean Conley leads the Fayette team as its hospice Medical Director. Dr. Conley has years of experience in Family Medicine. He currently serves as Medical Director for LaFayette Manor in Uniontown, as well as several personal care homes throughout Fayette County.
Redstone@Home appreciates the opportunity to provide exceptional hospice care to the residents of Fayette County. To learn more about the hospice benefit and how Redstone@Home can provide care for you or a loved one, please contact our Fayette County office at 724-237-1038 or visit Redstone’s website at www.Redstone.org/@Home. One of Redstone’s hospice specialists can answer any questions.
Redstone@Home has built a strong reputation of providing high quality home and community-based services as a leading aging service network partner within the communities we serve.
