Safer housing, a growing medical hub and new businesses opening up were among the 2021 highlights in the city of Connellsville.
In the fall of 2021, demolition started at Gibson Terrace, a public housing complex that was built 60 years ago.
Connellsville Mayor Greg Lincoln said what once was a great complex for public housing in the city had turned into a troublesome area over the years as crime grew at the site along South Arch Street.
Lincoln said he started meeting with the Fayette County Housing Authority to see how the area could be improved, and what resulted were plans for single-family units replacing the antiquated row buildings.
“One of the worst properties in the city will be one of the nicest in the city,” Lincoln said, adding that the rebuilt complex will provide housing for mostly older adults.
The name will also change to Campbell Estates, suggested by Connellsville City Clerk Vern Ohler because the property was on the old Campbell farm.
“There were a lot of issues with Gibson Terrace,” Ohler said, adding that city officials are thankful to the county’s housing authority and the county commissioners for their help with the project. “It was like a nuisance bar; we had to change everything with it.”
Lincoln said he’s hoping construction will start on Campbell Estates sometime in 2023.
Other construction that’s causing excitement is Excela Health revealing last year that it plans to construct a $12 million facility on the Widewaters property across from the Martin’s plaza. And, WVU Medicine has expressed interest in having a presence in the Connellsville area.
“Hopefully, they’ll find a spot that fits their needs,” Lincoln said of the WVU Medicine project.
He said that both projects have the potential to be of great benefit to the city’s small businesses.
“Large corporations want to come here and spend money to do business in the city. It’s an exciting time to watch this play out and knowing our hard work is about to pay off,” Lincoln said.
Not only is the medical community showing interest in Connellsville, both Lincoln and Ohler said a large development was announced last year on the city’s west side.
A private developer is looking to construct a large development along Third Street in the area of the Comfort Inn Hotel, as well as along the Great Allegheny Passage.
Lincoln said because of the hotel and the bike trail, there has been an increased level of interest in that part of town. That prompted the city to apply for a grant to conduct a traffic flow study to eventually make nearby Meason Street a new entryway into the development of that area.
Also, the proprietor of the Comfort Inn purchased the vacant lot next to the hotel to construct at $3.5 million event center and restaurant.
“Those developments living in harmony together will be a turning point for that whole area,” Ohler said. “We see that being a hotbed there in the next five years.”
“Everything is falling into place and we’re very, very excited with future development that’s going to happen,” Lincoln said.
