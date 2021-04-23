The full impact of the COVID-19 shutdowns in 2020 that caused casinos to temporarily close is unknown in terms of the funding of local projects funded by casino revenue.
The Fayette County Local Share Account (LSA) was established in 2015, and provides that 2% of the gross terminal revenues from Lady Luck Casino in Wharton Township are earmarked for economic development and community projects.
Those projects are submitted to the Fayette County Redevelopment Authority, approved by the county commissioners and then are sent to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for final approval.
However, in 2020, Lady Luck, like all casinos in Pennsylvania, was shut down twice to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
“The closing of the casino during the pandemic will have an impact on the overall funding we have available through the county’s LSA Program,” said Andrew French, the executive director of the Fayette County Redevelopment Authority. “However, we aren’t quite sure what the extent of that impact will be.”
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported in January that Lady Luck Casino was closed for 106 days in 2020 due to COVID-19 shutdowns and brought in $18,153,829 from slot machines in 2020. That was 38.41% less than 2019’s revenue of $29,476,016.
The casino also had table game revenue of $2,087,282 in 2020, 39.68% less than the $3,460,446 revenue of 2019.
“Our 2021-2022 funding round will depend on those losses, as well as any potential rebound that occurs since the casino is now open and operating,” French said, adding that he originally thought the 2020 revenues would impact the recently approved 2020-2021 program, but it didn’t since the funding came from revenue prior to the pandemic.
“I think it will definitely impact our 2021-2022 program since that is depending on revenues during the height of the shutdown caused by the pandemic,” French said.
He said the biggest impact they had in 2020 was with the previously funded LSA projects as award and contracting for the 2019-2020 LSA grant was delayed due to the shutdown of state offices. The implementation of many projects experienced delays, too, due to the shutdown of construction early in 2020.
“The Coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic did have an impact on implementing projects in 2020,” French said. “However, we did make progress on some of the previously-funded projects.”
Those projects included:
$12,000 in 2019 LSA funding to purchase equipment for patrol vehicles for the Uniontown Police Department and their Mobile Technology Project.
$40,000 in 2019 LSA funding to support the construction of a new public safety building to house both the regional police and the township fire department in Menallen Township.
$50,000 in 2018 LSA funding for public relations and marketing outreach to promote Fayette County in partnership with the Redstone Foundation and the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce.
$7,500 in 2018 LSA funding as well as support from the county’s hotel tax for the purchase of equipment and a storage shed for nursery improvements for General Braddock’s Fish Club, which raises and stocks over 8,000 adult trout in the Youghiogheny River on an annual basis.
$23,800 in 2018 LSA funding to install a new roof on the Masontown Helping Hands Ministry building.
“That said, we did rebound in 2020 once things opened up a bit more and believe we are back on track regarding contracting and getting the LSA funds out to the selected projects,” French said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.