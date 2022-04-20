Ongoing sewage projects, new businesses and community events where positive steps taken in Masontown in 2021.
In May 2021, $9.5 million in state grants and loans were announced to help fund a wastewater upgrade in the borough.
The Masontown Municipal Authority project involves the replacement and repair of storm water pipes in the borough to reduce flooding that has caused River Avenue to be impassable, inflicted property damage to homeowners, and has contributed untreated sewage into nearby waterways.
“They’re still working on sewage and replacing the lines,” said Masontown Mayor Toni Petrus. “Eventually, we’ll want to do the whole town.”
The authority also received a grant of $205,000 last year from the Commonwealth Financing Authority to correct a recurring flooding issue at the intersection of North Redwood Street and Commercial Avenue that then follows the storm sewer alignment down to Cottage Avenue.
Petrus said the borough was fortunate to have a few new businesses open in town as well as in the Business Development Center with Masontown Matters.
The nonprofit organization’s business incubator utilizes 6,000 square feet of office space in a former department store for entrepreneurs who want to start their own business.
Warren Hughes, the president of Masontown Matters, said the incubator welcomed a monument business, a photography studio, a florist and a clothing boutique.
Masontown Matters also resumed holding community events last year.
“The Masontown Community Yard Sale, 4th of July fireworks, Music in the Park, Halloween Parade and trunk-o-treat with the Masontown Volunteer Department, and Santa on the Square,” Hughes said. “These are all annual projects that are free to the public.”
Hughes said Masontown Matters always strives to both promote business, and to help the community by purchasing items for festivals — like the July 4 fireworks — to help take some of the financial burden off of the borough.
In 2021, Masontown Matters also started a program where they introduced something of a mascot for local businesses.
“Melvin on the Main” was started to promote businesses by placing “Melvin,” a two-foot tall stuffed moose toy, in the window of a business every day from the last week of November until Christmas.
Hughes said Masontown Matters then promoted the business on its Facebook page, and the business owner could run a special on the day that “Melvin” visits their business.
“It seemed to work out as they said it brought people in their stores,” Hughes said, adding that some businesses asked that the moose visit a second time. “We had all the businesses on Main Street participate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.