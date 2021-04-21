The coronavirus pandemic created a series of challenges for schools, which allowed Laurel Highlands School District to evolve in a new direction.
Teachers were forced to suddenly become cyber teachers, something few had any experience with, said Superintendent Dr. Jesse Wallace.
“That was very challenging, and still continues to provide numerous challenges on a daily basis,” he said. “And establishing and maintaining quality education in a remote environment without really any training in that environment at all was a heavy lift, I think with every school district in the country, not just Laurel Highlands.”
But that drastic shift opened the door to new ways the school could implement remote learning in the future and increased computer literacy for both students and staff, he said. He thinks the option to teach remotely will be a boon for the school in the future.
“I think the ability to teach remotely is something that we’re going to continue with in the foreseeable future. I think the ability to connect with students online is going to be advantageous here,” he said.
He foresees remote learning as an option for snow days, or in the event of another mandated shutdown. Shifting students to online learning on snow days will prevent the district from cutting days off for students or augmenting the school calendar.
“We’re now in a position to teach remotely if we have to,” he said. “It’s not an ideal way to teach, but I think we are able to do that as effectively as we can.”
The district was able to quickly change its learning model in March. High school students switched to remote learning for one day last month after “a high number” of COVID-19 cases was reported in the high school, a notice to parents said. A total of seven cases had been reported at the high school at the end of that week and 102 students were quarantined. The school was deep-cleaned that day before students returned back to in-person classes.
The school also posts its own COVID-19 Tracker Dashboard data at the end of each week, which lists the number of students in each school building who are quarantined and who reported positive test results for the coronavirus.
The school district is currently operating in a hybrid learning model, with students in class Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. All students learn remotely on Wednesdays. Students at all grade levels also have the option to take classes remotely on Google Classroom or through the school’s cyber program.
Wallace emphasized that he thinks in-person instruction is ideal, but he said the quality of remote education increased over the course of the year as more resources became available to both schools and families.
Marshall Elementary School also gained a new resource during the pandemic. It opened its outdoor classroom at the start of the 2020-2021 school year, which includes hydroponic fish pond, self-watering plants, chicks, a rock climbing wall, a building area, a stage with tree stump seats and a “kindness river” of rocks painted by students. It also includes accommodations for non-verbal students with autism.
Students grow plants in the outdoor classroom to sell at a farmer’s market at the end of the year, learning how to create a banking system, buy their own seeds and grow a profit.
The outdoor classroom was designed over several years to give students a hands-on learning experience and encourage students who learn best in ways not afforded in the traditional classroom. As an added bonus, the outdoor classroom was perfect for social distancing.
“It gave students an opportunity to be outside and be more tactile in their learning,” Wallace said.
Some things remained in flux as the school year drew to a close. School officials were still working in March to determine how they will conduct end-of-the-year activities, such as prom and graduation.
“That’s all in a holding pattern,” he said. “The last thing we want to do is go into the spring with some type of super-spreader event, and we’re monitoring that very closely.”
Wallace said he is looking forward to a return to routine in-person instruction, along with the rest of the school staff and student body.
“It’s been very hard with COVID and everything that’s going on to find something positive,” he said. “Students and staff are doing the best they can to learn in a remote environment. The face-to-face model is where we need to be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.