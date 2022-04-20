For the Herald-Standard
The Laurel Highlands School District made technological advancements during the pandemic, which has proven to be an asset for students in the move toward an endemic phase, said Superintendent Dr. Jesse Wallace.
“When COVID first started, we had to make changes so students could flourish in a remote environment,” he said.
He said the challenges the school faced in 2020 with remote learning became more streamlined in 2021. The district adopted changes that would allow students and teachers to move seamlessly between in-person and remote learning.
“We have been able to update our technological footprint to have the most up-to-date and consistent platform in case we have to go to remote learning,” he said.
The district provided Chromebooks to students, updated all of their textbooks to include electronic versions, increased training in Google Classroom, and added WiFi access in all of its school parking lots. Any students without reliable internet access at home can tap into the WiFi networks outside any of the district’s schools, he said.
“They just have to drive to the school and park. They can access the internet there and work from their cars at any of the school buildings,” Wallace said.
Between 2% and 5% of students in the district do not have reliable internet access at home, he said, and those students have been able to find transportation to the schools to access the internet.
“It’s a very low percentage, but it’s out there,” he said.
Wallace said disagreements over COVID-19 protocols have also dissipated in recent months. Masking was a source of contention for some parents when students first returned to school.
“That seemed to drive a wedge,” he said. “That came with some challenges early on. We did everything we could to keep people safe in our buildings and give parents the rights to speak for their children, and for our staff to speak for themselves. That came with some challenges we had to overcome, and we feel like we have come to a good place now.”
Now, he said, masking is optional in the schools, and the CDC eased their requirements for masking on busses Feb. 28 in areas with low to medium spread of the coronavirus.
He said they updated their COVID-19 mitigation efforts in all of the school buildings, adding ionizers that kill the coronavirus and all other viruses, and adding an ultraviolet filtration system in their heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. They also augmented their custodial schedules to add a midnight shift, paying special attention to high-traffic areas, desks, doorknobs and other areas the virus might linger in student learning areas.
Wallace said the district has also added to its social and emotional learning programs, including increases in classroom lessons and exercises to mitigate bullying.
“Things are hard enough as it is,” he said. “Our students have been through a lot, and we’re trying to do everything we can to have our students succeed both here and after graduation.”
