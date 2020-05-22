Editor’s note: Please ensure COVID-19 closures have not impacted the operations or hours of those places listed in the itineraries before venturing out.
“Road Trip on 119,’’ “The Men That Made America,’’ “George Washington Was Here’’ and “Divine Design’’ – These are among a wide selection of travel itineraries that Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau is using to create enthusiasm for local tourism.
“It’s been a really exciting journey,’’ said Stacey Magda, director of tourism development. “We have been producing a unique Laurel Highlands itinerary every single month since 2015.’’
Each itinerary has a theme that is carried out through the use of area locations that are often historic and scenic. For example, “Road Trip’’ explores locations on and near Route 119, such as Albert Gallatin’s country estate Friendship Hill National Historic Site in Springhill Township, the State Theatre Center for the Arts and Mount St. Macrina in Uniontown as well as the Connellsville Canteen.
First shared with travel operators, these special itineraries are then made available to the public so anyone can use them.
“It’s definitely an exciting way to share fresh ideas with visitors of any kind,’’ said Magda.
The itineraries can be found on the LHVB website at www.laurelhighlands.org. Click on “Plan” at the top of the homepage and then “Itineraries” on the drop-down menu to discover what the Laurel Highlands has to offer.
Magda and Anna Weltz, LHVB director of public relations and community outreach, reported the three most clicked on itineraries contain Fayette County sites:
“Vistas &Views: A Scenic Photography Tour’’ includes Ohiopyle State Park with one of the grandest waterfalls in the area, Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Kentuck Knob in Chalk Hill with a sculpture garden and a view of the deepest river gorge in Pennsylvania, and Historic Summit Inn in Farmington, one of the last remaining Grand Porch hotels in the country as well as Seven Springs Resort with its scenic chairlift.
“48 Hours of Frank Lloyd Wright in the Laurel Highlands’’ features Kentuck Knob and Fallingwater in Mill Run, which recently became a UNESCO World Heritage Site, as well as Duncan House at Polymath Park in Acme.
“Laurel Highlands Fall Itinerary’’ includes Fallingwater, Ohiopyle State Park, Great Allegheny Passage bike/hike trail, and Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington.
A new itinerary receiving attention is “George Washington Was Here: A Walk Through History’’ that Weltz developed with the help of Fort Necessity National Battlefield in Wharton Township and Fort Ligonier in Ligonier after media tour participants asked for a timeline of Washington’s local appearances.
“Washington’’ includes Great Crossings of the Youghiogheny River at Addison, Great Allegheny Passage at Confluence, the falls at Ohiopyle State Park, Fort Necessity with Jumonville Glen, the fort and Braddock’s Grave; and Stewart’s Crossing in Connellsville.
The range of ideas is broad:
“Divine Design’’ explores the area’s connections to spirituality, including the Great Cross of Christ at Jumonville retreat center and Mount St. Macrina, just west of Uniontown.
“The Men That Made America’’ focuses on people and contains stops at Nemacolin Castle in Brownsville, Friendship Hill, Connellsville Canteen, West Overton, Fallingwater, Fort Necessity and Fallingwater.
Places are sometimes repeated on tours but in new contexts.
Area restaurants and shops are also promoted, including on “A Taste of the National Road: A Food Tour,’’ and “Time Capsule Tour: An Antique and Collectables Road Trip.’’
Magda explained, “Every year, we put our heads together and come up with fresh ideas.’’
And they are producing results.
Weltz said, “We are seeing a response, getting attention and watching interest on the internet grow.’’
Individuals and families can make their own plans using the itineraries as guides. They make reservations and buy tickets on their own.
“If they have any questions, they are welcome to call our office,’’ said Weltz.
“We can make recommendations, do whatever we can to help.’’
