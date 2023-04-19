Local university campuses are seeing early indicators that enrollment is slowly returning to pre-pandemic levels after a sharp decline during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Enrollment for first-year students increased slightly in fall 2022 at Pennsylvania Western University, said Director of Communications Wendy Mackall. The total number of students at the time was 12,778. She said overall enrollment was lower than the previous fall, but university officials are hopeful that the slight uptick is a positive indicator.
“The increase in first-year enrollment numbers for 2022-2023 was encouraging,” she said. “We are optimistic that our work to ensure that programs of study equip students to excel in the workforce, expand access to high-school and community college transfer students, and reach out to adults who need to re-skill and up-skill is beginning to bear fruit.”
Mackall said the university reports enrollment numbers about two weeks after the start of the first semester. PennWest is the second-largest public university in Western Pennsylvania.
“Our goal has always been to create opportunities for students, including a wider variety of academic programs, and to hold down the cost of higher education for students at all three campuses,” she said.
Penn State Fayette – The Eberly Campus also saw an increase in enrollment in the fall semester compared to the previous year. Joshua R. Simon, a writer and social media strategist for the campus, said there are about 400 to 500 students enrolled in classes each semester. Simon said a decreasing number of high school graduates in the area has negatively impacted enrollment numbers at college campuses.
Simon said a challenge for the year was gaining financial support for students who do not have the money to pay for college.
“We are dependent on the support of the commonwealth and are glad that Governor Shapiro has approved an increase of appropriations for Penn State,” he said.
Simon said he was proud to see “our students’ perseverance throughout the global pandemic.”
At Waynesburg University, Spokeswoman Stacey Brodak said their enrollment numbers show promising signs.
“We feel very fortunate here at Waynesburg University in that our enrollment declines have been far smaller than many other institutions. Fall 2022 showed some early signs of pandemic recovery for us,” she said. “We had a small bump in our new student enrollment, followed by another bump in our Spring 2023 new student enrollment. Early signs for Fall 2023 are extremely positive, with year over year deposits being up by almost 20%.”
She said they have added programs including eSports, a Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality Management and an associate’s degree in Professional Studies. The graduate counseling program developed an online Certificate in Clinical Supervision Program with a $25,000 grant from the Staunton Farm Foundation.
“Waynesburg University encourages our students, faculty and staff to develop a strong mindset of persistence,” Brodak said. “Despite the challenging times of the past few years. We continued to develop new programs, raise funding to support enhancements for student programs, scholarships and departments and we continued to evolve the education offerings here at Waynesburg University, keeping them relevant for todays’ students.”
Brodak said the chemistry and forensic science department received “new, top-of-the-line equipment” including a liquid chromatography mass spectrometer (LCMS), a gas chromatography mass spectrometer (GCMS) and a nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometer.
“As an institution, we have been assessing how to best adapt our support models help maximize student success. Post-COVID, we are evolving to meet our students where they are to help ensure student success,” she said.
Their Pathways Center provides comprehensive student support including tutoring, disability services and career development. The university also launched a counseling training clinic that offers telehealth for veterans and military students.
They also are updating their athletic facilities and designing a recruitment lounge.
Waynesburg University’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Program received commitments exceeding $1.2 million for its “new space fostering more innovative and creative space for problem solving, meetings, class, lectures and prototyping.”
PennWest implemented a new program called Starfish which gathers information and offers support to at-risk students. The university also offers a one-stop process for incoming students to apply for scholarships.
PennWest was recognized as a winner of the 2023 Ellucian Impact Award in the Institutional Resilience category on March 29 in New Orleans. The university was selected for its new technology designed for cohesion across its three campuses. The prize is a $25,000 grant.
Mackall said students were happy to return to the fully traditional, in-person classroom experience.
Their Welcome Weekend, Homecoming and fall commencement were “filled with a lot of excitement,” Mackall said.
“We have a lot of pride in how the campuses have worked together, moving from a competitive mindset to a cooperative one,” Mackall said. “In the midst of pandemic and integration challenges, we maintained civility and embraced our new PennWest family, always keeping the best interest of students at the front of our work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.