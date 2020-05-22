Washington County’s Local Share Account program had a significant impact on Mon Valley municipalities in 2019.
A sizable portion of 2019 LSA funds were allocated to benefit Donora, according to Brenda Williamson, Washington County Redevelopment Authority community development senior director.
Williamson said that $245,640 in 2019 LSA funds were approved for a Donora park project that involves construction of a permanent open-air roof structure, restrooms, walking track, benches and playground equipment to create a new park in the 500 block of McKean Avenue. The park will be used to accommodate a number of different purposes, including a Main Street farmers market, seasonal festivals, public concerts, performances and community gatherings, Williamson said, adding that an additional $150,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds will be utilized for the project.
Another $250,000 in 2019 LSA funds were allocated for construction of an addition and related improvements to the Donora Public Library, Williamson said. The expansion project will create study and quiet space in addition to space for the Donora Historical Society to display and store local historical artifacts, according to Williamson, who added that the first phase of the project used $180,000 in 2014 LSA funds to replace the roof, HVAC system and flooring on the main floor as well as provide electrical upgrades and exterior façade repairs.
Local Share Account funding comes from the county’s share of gaming revenues derived from The Meadows Racetrack and Casino.
Funding for LSA projects in Washington County’s Mon Valley municipalities totaled $2,740,140, according to the redevelopment authority.
Washington County Commissioner Larry Maggi, who was chairman of the county board of commissioners in 2019, noted that the Mon Valley was allotted roughly a third of the county’s $6.9 million in LSA funding for the year.
“We keep track of that,” Maggi said. “That’s important. We want to increase that Local Share money.”
Other 2019 LSA funding was approved for Donora wastewater treatment plant blower improvements after a request from the Mon Valley Sewage Authority ($350,000), Carroll Township sanitary sewer rehabilitation as requested by the Carroll Township Authority ($300,000) and centers for patient safety and infection prevention after a request from Monongahela Valley Hospital ($237,500).
Mon Valley LSA projects total $28.9 million since the inception of the program in 2008 thorough 2019, Williamson said, adding that an additional $2.6 million in LSA funds have been approved by the Board of Commissioners for 2020.
