Locals got outside, rediscovered family time and the outdoor resources available close to home during 2020, a trend which Fayette County leaders expect to continue.
Ohiopyle State Park Manager Ken Bisbee said they saw a 70% increase in visitors at its height, with an average increase of about 26% throughout 2020. Many visitors said they were there for the first time, or were returning for the first time in many years.
“’I haven’t been here for years and years. I used to come here with my parents,’” he recalled guests saying. “I think a lot of people have rediscovered it, and will make it their routine.”
Many visitors were from Pittsburgh who waded in the Youghiogheny River instead of swimming at Pittsburgh pools, which were closed, he said. He is seeing evidence that the increase in visitors will continue, with full parking lots in March.
The shutdown emphasized the importance of getting outdoors, he said.
“That’s been proven over this pandemic. It’s been determined that getting outdoors is essential to health and wellbeing, and we definitely look for that to continue,” he said.
South Union Township Commissioner Bob Schiffbauer said he saw an increase in traffic on the Sheepskin Trail, and has seen it become an “integral part of the community” over the years.
“We’ve been pretty busy since we opened up the trail years ago, but there’s no denying that the traffic increased since the problems with the COVID virus. We saw an uptick with the COVID virus, starting with last spring,” he said. “The good thing about the trail is it’s open, it’s healthy, they definitely have safety with their social distancing. Unfortunately it’s one of the only things that our citizens in the area had with some degree of normalcy.”
Traffic started picking up again in 2021, even on chilly days, he said.
“It was remarkable to see how much the trail was used last year, and we’ve already seen that continue to this year. The weather doesn’t even have to be really good to see users on the trail,” he said in March. “It just certainly sets a pattern. We’re going to be very, very busy this coming year.”
They are continuing additions to the trail, including a picnic area and updates at the sports complex that began in 2020, and plan to add exercise equipment along the trail, such as pull-up bars, he said.
In Connellsville, Mayor Greg Lincoln said he noticed many new visitors to the Great Allegheny Passage.
“Let me tell you, I definitely will say that that GAP was a huge silver lining during the shutdown last year,” he said.
He and his family visited the trail every day, and he saw many other families doing the same.
“The amount of families we have never seen before on the trail was amazing. The shutdown was hard on a lot of families but I feel like it brought people together,” he said.
He said the shutdown forced families to slow down. Instead of running from activity to activity, they were looking for something to do together.
Most of the people he saw on the trail were local, but he said they also saw bicyclists from Pittsburgh and Morgantown, West Virginia.
“It was amazing to see. It was a great outlet for people to get out of their homes and do it safely,” he said.
He said the Connellsville portion of the trail is the best-maintained portion, thanks to the Yough River Bike Trail Council.
“I say this all the time. 2020 was a very tough year that had a lot of silver linings,” he said.
Lincoln said he saw families bond and the community rally around its local businesses.
“People were doing as much as they can to ensure that these businesses made it through,” he said.
