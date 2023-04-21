Last year was a busy one for Fayette County’s Local Share Account program.
There were 22 community projects approved and 10 LSA-funded projects completed in 2022.
The Fayette County LSA was established in 2015, ensuring that 2% of the gross terminal revenues from Lady Luck Casino at Nemacolin in Wharton Township are earmarked for economic development and community projects.
Andrew French, the executive director of the Fayette County Redevelopment Authority, said since the program started, every municipality in Fayette County has benefited from projects funded through LSA grants.
“Projects continue to include public safety, recreation and infrastructure improvements, as well as economic development projects and initiatives that help stabilize neighborhoods,” French said.
Project proposals are submitted to the Fayette County Redevelopment Authority, approved by the county commissioners and then are sent to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for final approval.
French said the 22 projects approved in 2022 that totaled $658,090 in funding have not officially been contracted yet with the DCED.
Included among the projects are $50,000 for Team Humanity LLC of Brownsville for training and equipment to be utilized to support at least three new micro-business startups, which will create up to eight full-and-part-time job opportunities; $18,000 to Saltlick Township for improvements to CW Resh Park to provide enhanced access to pavilions and the helipad area; $15,000 to German Township for energy-efficiency upgrades to the township’s municipal storage building to protect equipment and improve efficiency; $75,000 to South Union Township for assistance for the purchase, installation and maintenance of artificial turf for the township’s indoor sports complex; and $25,000 for roof replacement on the public works building in Perryopolis Borough.
French said the list of projects indicates the LSA Program represents a tremendous resource that helps the redevelopment authority fund a wide-variety of community development projects throughout the county.
French also provided lists of those projects approved for funding from 2020 and 2021 that were completed in 2022.
They include equipment purchased for an expansion project by Hranec Sheet Metal to support the creation of 40 new positions; a revitalization project for Ronco Park in German Township including materials for playground equipment, mulch, basketball court repairs and fence repairs; funding for the design, permitting and construction of a veterans memorial to be located at the North Union Township Recreation Center; renovation of the fish nursery for the Wildlife Conservancy of South Connellsville at the South Connellsville Rod and Gun Club and funding for a community awareness project for Fayette County Crime Stoppers going toward public relations and marketing efforts to increase the number of tip calls, arrests and convictions.
