Editor’s note: Please ensure COVID-19 closures have not impacted the operations or hours of businesses.
Area tourism attractions are unique and special, each in their own way. But there are several that offer a variety of experiences that visitors can enjoy.
Both Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Seven Springs and Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington provide plenty of activities and beautiful accommodations for guests all four seasons.
Seven Springs, according to its website, hosts more than 1 million overnight and day guests each year who enjoy skiing, snowboarding, golf, sporting clays, ziplining, biking, the Trillium Spa and dining options that range from intercontinental cuisine at Helen’s Restaurant to a variety of buffets offered at the Slopeside Dining Room.
Outdoor Adventures at Seven Springs, the website noted, also include the Apline Slide, Alpine Tower, chairlift, disc golf, Eurobungy and Rockwall, hydrobikes, paddleboats and paddleboards as well as paintball, Segway tours and summer tubing.
Guests at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington, according to its website, enjoy the Woodlands Spa, two golf courses, sporting clays, fly fishing, its Wildlife Academy, Equestrian Center, downhill and cross country skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, dog sledding and the Hardy Family Art Collection as well as restaurants and lounges, including the Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five-Diamond Lautrec.
Ann Nemanic, Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau executive director, commented, “There is no truer statement than ‘It’s all in the experience.’ And the definition of experience is as different as the individual. Luckily in the Laurel Highlands a visitor can enjoy a wide array, either by one singular destination or by building an itinerary to suit their interests.
“The multi-experiential destinations are easy to identify. Nemacolin Woodlands Resort and Seven Springs Mountain Resort offer a multitude of varied experiences year-round,’’ she continued. “Dig a little deeper into Fayette County and you’ll discover some hidden secrets you might not realize existed.’’
Nemanic offered a quick list of other local sites with different experiences:
Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater: Brunch Tour, enjoy brunch on one of Fallingwater’s terraces while listening to the water below (Saturdays and Sundays in season); Children’s Tour, this one-hour specialized tour for ages 6-12 peaks their interest in Frank Lloyd Wright; Landscape Hike, a 90-minute experience to learn what drew the Kaufmann family to this special place and inspired Wright; Sunset Tour to see this masterpiece during the setting of the sun (Fridays and Saturdays in season).
Touchstone Center for Crafts: Date Night, offered June-September, is a fun evening that allows couples to discover hidden talents – no experience necessary; Teen Week, a true immersive experience in July; Youth Programming, start little ones as early as 5 years old in fun experiences, including ceramics.
Laurel Caverns: Traditional tours, spelunking, and putt putt golf.
Ohiopyle: Gem mining, bike riding, hiking, calm and whitewater experiences, mountain biking, zip lining and ropes course adventures, putt putt golf, bird-watching, scavenger hunts.
In season, daily interpretive experiences are conducted by knowledgeable park staff.
Such variety allows visitors to enjoy their experiences in the Laurel Highlands in so many ways.
