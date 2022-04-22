More than 100 years ago, the Business and Professional Women’s organization started as a way to support women in business.
In 1948, businesswomen in Masontown started a local chapter that has been going strong since.
“It was always to promote the causes of women,” said Masontown BPW’s Denice Robinson, who serves as the parliamentarian for the chapter. “And equal pay has always, always been at the core.”
So have equal rights and equal access to health care, she said.
“Any of the many causes of women that we still have today,” she said. “One-hundred and three years later, we’re still fighting to get equality, but I really see things changing.”
The organization as a whole started in 1919.
“Because women had just gotten the right to vote, it was the women (in the BPW) who said we really want to organize and do what we can to help promote businesswomen,” Robinson said.
Locally, the Masontown BPW does a lot to help the community, including work at the Masontown Senior Center, where members sponsor holiday parties and other events. They also raise money for children’s events, Robinson said.
Last year, the chapter’s current president, Barbara Harmon became the director of a local chapter of Twilight Wish, a national nonprofit whose mission is to honor and enrich the lives of those over 65 and have an income of less than 200% of the poverty level or are residents of a nursing facility. The group took gifts to 105 residents of Uniontown Healthcare and Rehabilitation in October. Gifts included clothing, lotions, perfume, jewelry, magazines, books, puzzle books and anything else the residents requested. Sixty walkie-talkies were also donated to use during weekly games at the facility.
Harmon learned about the foundation through the Business and Professional Women’s Foundation, which selected the Twilight Wish Foundation as the recipient of its annual fundraiser. She said after asking about starting a local chapter, she became its director.
“I have a soft spot for veterans and older people,” she said in October. “It just seemed like the right thing to do.”
The organization also gives out 12, $2,500 scholarships yearly through the Pennsylvania BPW, according to Robinson.
“Depending on where your interests lie, members could get involved in projects, advocacy, or just socially,” Robinson said.
And membership is not limited to businesswomen, she noted. Any woman can join, and so can men.
“Membership is open to anyone. We do not discriminate,” she said.
“I think the biggest myth is that you have to be a business owner to join. You don’t. We have teachers, people who work in banking,” Robinson said. “It’s really an eclectic group of women that come from every different kind of occupation and industry. And we have some women who are homemakers. For them, it’s a nice night out once a month.”
Robinson said new members are always welcome.
The club meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month from September through June at the Masontown Senior Center, 22 S. Main St., Masontown.
