Securing a good portion of the funding needed for a streetscape improvement project topped the list of positive things that happened in Masontown last year.
“We saw there were problems that needed to be addressed,” said Bruce Cochrane, borough council president.
He said council wanted to start with the borough’s main thoroughfare, and formed a steering committee to figure out what needed to be done, and then begin seeking grants to tackle the work.
“[We wanted to] let the project drive the funding, rather than the funding drive the project,” he said.
In all the project will bring new curbs, sidewalks, ADA-accessible ramps, crosswalks, trees, benches, street lanterns, trash cans and a green space to be known as East Abington Square between Cross and Church avenues.
Cochrane said the square will be used for farmers markets and other community activities.
He added that the committee and council aggressively sought grants to try and reach their goal of $2.5 million, the projected cost of the project. So far, they’ve raised around $1.9 million.
“Everybody is getting excited for this,” he said.
“There will be big improvements on Main Street,” said Masontown Mayor Toni Petrus, adding that work started last year with tearing down dilapidated buildings in the borough. “They were such eyesores and hazards.”
Last year, Cochrane said, the borough was able to acquire six properties through free-and-clear sales. The first of those will be torn down this year with funds from a program through the Fayette County’s Demolition Program.
Warren Hughes, president of the nonprofit Masontown Matters, said they’re also helping the borough with the streetscape project by having a couple of the organization’s members on the steering committee, and helping with grants.
“[Based on] the plans we saw, it’s going to be really nice,” Hughes said of the project.
As progress toward the streetscape, officials said they also celebrated the dedication of the Riverside Recreation Area on the Monongahela River last year. The recreation area’s first phase was completed, including a boat launch and a paved parking area.
Along with the recreation opportunities the launch provides, Cochrane said it is also a safe point of entry for first responders conducting river rescue operations.
The second phase of the project will include floating boat docks with an accessible gangway, a kayak launch, security lighting and surveillance, and site improvements for boaters, sportsmen and families who use the Monongahela River as a local recreational asset.
“With our efforts in revitalizing the town, people are starting to take more interest,” Cochrane said, adding that he’s seen an increase of younger people seeking housing in the area. “I think we’re heading in the right direction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.