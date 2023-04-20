The COVID-19 pandemic heightened, exacerbated and highlighted mental health concerns for many people and caused increased issues among children, said Mike Quinn, CEO of Chestnut Ridge Counseling Services Inc.
“The new pandemic that we’re living through right now is individual mental health problems in stress and anxiety, particularly in children and adolescents,” Quinn said April 5. “Last week, we had five elementary students in a local district that our mental health resources specialist talked to who had thoughts of suicide.”
About the same time, he said students and teachers were traumatized by the threat of a school shooter, and many of those in the school believed a shooting was happening while they were locked down in classrooms.
“We talked to students and teachers that were truly traumatized. They were literally locked down in closets because they believed it was really happening,” he said.
Local school districts have partnered with the Chestnut Ridge to offer regular mental health services to students.
A parent or guardian whose child expresses suicidal thoughts should ask age-appropriate questions and support the child, Quinn said. Parents and guardians also should take notice of changes in behavior.
“A child who is gregarious and active all of a sudden isn’t talking as much, not enjoying things they did before, anything that seems out of the ordinary as far as behavior is concerned” should prompt a conversation, Quinn said. “Touch base with the child in the best way that they can communicate. Just say, ‘How are you doing?’”
Quinn said parents and guardians starting a conversation with youth about their mental health can leave the door open for conversations in the future and let the child know you care, even if the children or teens do not talk about any issues right away.
“Not every child with additional concerns needs mental health resources,” Quinn said. “Some of it is just adjusting to growing up.”
He said the crisis line can help talk a parent or guardian through any concerns a child is experiencing and help to determine appropriate actions.
“It’s not new. It’s not going to go away. We just need to support these students and their families,” Quinn said.
He said children in kindergarten through third grade are a particular focus for additional behavioral and mental health resources. Quinn noted that in addition to missing in-person education, they also lost the socialization many children experienced in being with their peers daily from a young age. This helps children learn coping and socialization skills that they could not learn from online education, he said.
“We’re seeing elementary students with more serious issues because they didn’t really have the chance to emotionally develop in school,” he said.
Children in middle school and high school are facing internalizing disorders, such as depression and anxiety, “more than we’ve ever seen before,” he said.
Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposed budget includes a $100 million line item to provide additional mental health resources to schools.
Chestnut Ridge receives 988 calls, which is a system similar to 911 but for mental health emergencies. Quinn said 988 calls doubled since last year.
Chestnut Ridge operates the Fayette County Crisis Line, which can be reached 24/7 at 724-437-1003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.