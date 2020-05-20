For many of the communities of the Mon Valley, 2019 was a year of growth and optimism.
Charleroi
“The Magic City” continues to give itself a facelift in an effort bring back more business and visitors. Charleroi undertook many projects to eradicate blight, clean up unkept properties and fix aging roads.
“We are seeing a wonderful partnership between the borough and other organizations to bring new life to our community,” said Mark Alterici, president of the Charleroi council. “A great example is the demolition of the Coyle Theater. For many years, the Coyle Theater was an important part of the life of the borough. But it just wasn’t feasible to save it. Now that the theater is finally demolished, the Mon Valley Alliance can help find a new owner to make good use of this viable property. The Mon Valley Alliance will also soon announce exciting plans for the site of the former Charleroi football stadium.”
Alterici added that the borough is reaping many benefits by hiring Robert White as an in-house code enforcement officer.
“Since Bob lives in Charleroi, he is very familiar with all of our properties and knows many of the owners,” said Alterici. “We want to get back to personal contact with people who own the properties. We aren’t interested in citing people for fines; rather, we just want them to clean up their properties. That’s our top priority.”
As he looks ahead to 2020, Alterici wants to move forward with completion of Charleroi’s strategic plan.
“We are looking for input about how to further reduce blight, improve our roads and bring more business back to Charleroi,” he said.
Donora
In an effort to revitalize Donora, the borough put a priority on urban renewal during the past year.
“Our council undertook several notable projects such as trimming trees, cutting grass, picking up litter and clearing out problem areas,” said Mayor Jim McDonough. “That will help to make Donora a more attractive place to work and live.”
Other important 2019 accomplishments included adding two new police vehicles and purchasing more equipment for the police department; updating borough computers and buildings; purchasing equipment; installing LED lighting downtown; improving Palmer Park; welcoming new businesses.
McDonough said that Donora is moving forward, thanks to full support from the entire council.
“I would like to personally thank council for working together and getting things moving,” said McDonough. “The members of council are working together and not letting personal differences get in the way of things that need to be done for the borough.”
Monessen
Last year, Monessen made good on its promise to fix deteriorating roads and address blight. The state Department of Transportation (PennDOT) finished repaving Donner Ave while the city paved three other streets. Monessen also completed several more demolitions in the business district. These initiatives could help to bring more business back to the city.
In addition, plans were unveiled to bring a mix of 15 single-family dwellings and 10 townhouses to Monessen for first-time, entry-level homebuyers; senior citizens; and other individuals who will meet qualifications. This project could help to eliminate blight, increase property values of surrounding properties and create a sustainable tax base for Monessen.
Mayor Matt Shorraw said the city hopes to continue more infrastructure improvements in 2020. Monessen wants to secure funding to replace and repair main sewer lines within the city, make necessary repairs to the Reed Avenue viaduct and repair downtown sidewalks. In addition, the city is looking to update zoning and land use ordinances.
“We want to position downtown Monessen as a good place to attract developers and new small businesses,” he said. “Our goal is to make the city more financially stable by seeking new streams of funding and by stabilizing the tax base.”
Other goals include updating and repairing necessary equipment for public works, police and clerical departments; completing the city’s comprehensive plan; encouraging and promoting the usage of the Pennsylvania Conservatorship Act; building better police and community relations
Monongahela
During 2019, Monongahela celebrated its birthday in grand style.
Last summer, Monongahela commemorated the 250th anniversary of its founding with a week of festivities that brought thousands of people into the city. Of special note, the Monongahela Historical Society set the Guinness world record for the largest wedding cookie table. Proceeds from sale of the cookies were used to raise money for the historical society and other worthy causes.
Last summer, Monongahela also welcomed home a WWII hero who was laid to rest at Monongahela Cemetery. Sgt. Vernon L. Hamilton, a resident of Monongahela, and two other airmen were lost in action after their plane was shot down on March 21, 1945 during a bombing mission. Their remains were discovered in 2018 and returned to the United States for burial.
Monongahela also hosted a visit by Governor Wolf last year and sponsored a wide range of recreational activities, including an aquatorium concert series, pooch parade and fishing derby. Other highlights included the hiring of a new police chief and two police officers and the first phase of a major road repaving project on Chess Street.
Mayor Greg Gary is anticipating a busy year for Monongahela in 2020.
“We want to continue with several important road repaving projects, and we hope to bring in businesses to our mixed-use district along the waterfront,” he said.
Gary added that he would like to see Monongahela tap into solar energy as a way to generate electricity and reduce its carbon footprint.
“If we can get funding, we hope to start by installing solar panels in our city buildings,” he said. “Then we want reach out to the citizenry to elicit their support.”
North Belle Vernon
North Belle Vernon has quickly become one of the Mon Valley’s top recreation and shopping destinations. Last year, the borough made key upgrades to several of its key assets.
To that end, the borough initiated a streetscape project for its business district, continued paving the borough’s streets via the CBDG program and installed LED lights at the administrative building, North Belle Vernon Community Bank Park and throughout town.
“All these initiatives will help to further strengthen our borough when the vast majority of communities in our geographical area are failing,” said Council President Brett Berish. “We are especially proud of our park. It promotes unity for multiple communities in the Mon Valley and gives handicapped individuals and their families a place where they can enjoy themselves.”
Also, during 2019, the borough, made equipment improvements to the borough’s police and street departments and sponsored a variety of family-friendly events at the park.
Berish said the borough hopes to start a project that will link the borough’s park and downtown district.
Rostraver Township
Rostraver Township is one of the fastest growing communities in the Mon Valley. Last year, the township paved the way for the construction of 115 new single-family homes near Cedar Creek Park.
“Shuster Home Development is in Phase I of its Cedar Creek Estates project right now,” said John Lorenzo, chairman of the Rostraver Township commissioners. “We are very excited about this project as it will help to grow our community and expand our tax roll.”
Among other 2019 highlights, Rostraver Township started additional construction of a walking trail at the John Divirgilio Sports Complex, using a $220,000 matching grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), repaired a slide affecting Collinsburg Road, completed additional work at Divirgilio Sports Complex, including installation of lights at the girls’ softball field, contributed $20,000 for renovations to the Rostraver Township Historical Society building and adopted a vape and tobacco-free policy for all township facilities
