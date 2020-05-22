BELLE VERNON – State Representative Bud Cook said the Mon Valley is on the cusp of becoming a major regional travel and tourism destination.
“Within a 15-mile radius, we have rafting and boating, hunting and fishing, parks, historical museums, community festivals, shops and much more,” said Cook. “Last year, we featured an amazing array of travel and tourism assets. And we are poised to add even more tourism attractions this year. But before we can rise to the next level, we need to brand the Mon Valley as a regional tourism center, rather than a place with scattered attractions. That’s what will bring in more visitors to our area.”
Cook said the first step to rebranding the Mon Valley is bringing all the tourism players together.
“It’s important for each municipality to know what the others are doing,” he said. “You want to avoid scheduling similar events the same day. When communities work together, they can package a day’s worth of events to draw more visitors. For instance, someone who is spending the morning at a river festival in one town might be interested in checking out another town’s antique car show later that afternoon. I would like to see the Mon Valley’s communities compile a master list of events that can be shared with the public on the Internet. When we all work together, we can accomplish so much more.”
Cook said he was heartened by a summit that was held for regional tourism businesses; county, municipal and civic leaders; and other individuals who want to turn the Mon Valley into a travel and tourism destination. Last September, California University of Pennsylvania hosted a travel and tourism summit, drawing attendees from six counties.
“Many of the key players were at this summit,” said Cook. “It was very encouraging to see so much enthusiasm and a willingness to share our resources. One of the things we accomplished was starting an inventory of assets that we can cross-promote. From there, we hope to promote our attractions and events on a master calendar.”
Once the calendar goes live, it won’t be difficult to find something fun to do, as evidenced by the many tourism attractions and events that were held last year at these Mon Valley communities:
Belle Vernon
In just a few years, Belle Vernon’s riverfront has become a popular destination for people who enjoy canoeing, boating and fishing. Each summer, Belle Vernon sponsors a canoe/kayak race and music festival. The 11-mile race draws contestants from throughout western Pennsylvania and beyond. In addition, Belle Vernon holds a fishing derby contest and hosts one of the area’s biggest farmers markets.
Monongahela
Monongahela brought in thousands of visitors last August for a weeklong celebration of its 250th anniversary. Festivities included a reenactment of the Whiskey rebellion, Indian history display and reenactment at Mounds Park, grand parade, laser show, concerts and fireworks. In addition, the Monongahela Historical Society set the Guinness world record for the largest wedding cookie table.
During the summer, Monongahela also hosted a concert series at the Noble J. Dick Aquatorium, Pooch and Witch parades, and fleatiques. Monongahela also appeared on CNN, BuzzFeed, the “Today Show” and Fox News when Angelo’s II Bar and Restaurant featured a Ghostbusters-themed Halloween lighted display with large, green tentacles poking out of the upstairs windows.
Monessen
Last October, the Monessen Community Development Corp. (MCDC), and the Monessen Amphitheater sponsored the 7th Annual Monessen Trunk or Treat at City Park. Residents and organizations decorated their cars and distributed candy to more than 500 children. The event also featured a costume contest that was open to children and adults.
In addition, the Christian Center Church, the Monessen Public Library and the Greater Monessen Historical Society teamed up to host the annual Christmas Jubilee event at the library. Over 300 people attended this free event, which offered games, free food, music, carolers, a live Nativity, Christmas boutique, and pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
North Belle Vernon
The crown jewel of North Belle Vernon is its own Community Bank Park. Formerly known as Graham Street Park, this outdoor recreational facility reopened in August 2016.
It offers a turf soccer field that is used by youth soccer leagues and a dek hockey rink that attracts young athletes from across the area. The park also features handicapped-accessible playground equipment for children with disabilities. In addition, the park hosts a full schedule of activities, including an Easter Egg Hunt, Craft & Vendor Show, Polka Fest, Community Festival, Meet Your Elected Officials Day, Veteran’s Appreciation Day and Light-Up Night.
Rostraver Township
Last year, Rostraver Township sponsored several events at the John Divirgilio Sports Complex, including an Easter egg hunt and a Christmas celebration where volunteers distributed 400 gift bags, food and hot chocolate. The sports complex has four ball fields, numerous grandstands, two electronic scoreboards, two concession stands, one broadcasting booth, batting cages, a walking track, an electric scoreboard and a football/soccer combination field. Rostraver Township is also home to Cedar Creek Park, which features the Youghiogheny River Trail for biking, running and hiking as well as an outdoor amphitheater, ball fields and picnic facilities. Also, during 2019, Rostraver Township and Froggy Radio sponsored a “Santa Cop and Hero’s Event” at Walmart. More than 400 participated in this event, which provided assistance to families in need and gifts to underprivileged children. Furthermore, Rostraver Township awarded prizes to Belle Vernon Area School District students who participated in the MS4 poster contest.
R.J. Sokol, a North Belle Vernon councilman who also plays a key role in the operation of Community Bank Park, feels that travel and tourism can spur on economic growth throughout the Mon Valley.
“North Belle Vernon Community Bank Park drew 22,00 unique visitors last year,” he said. “Think about how many other visitors are coming to the Mon Valley to attend other events. As time goes on, travel and tourism will have a huge positive impact on the Mon Valley because of the influx of new monies for our small businesses. Think about the positive rippling effect that will have on gas stations, restaurants, antique stores, convenience stores and bars that serve food. When travel and tourism is flourishing, that’s a win-win for the entire area.”
