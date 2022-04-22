The all-volunteer organization that maintains and operates Nemacolin Castle continued on last year while still adjusting — and then readjusting — to pandemic restrictions.
“Considering that we are 100% volunteer and depend mostly on our tours to pay the bills and for maintenance of Nemacolin Castle, and presenting historical programs and talks, it was not easy to make it through, but we did it,” said Kim Brashear, a board member of Brownsville Historical Society, about keeping operations running over the past two years.
Construction on the historic Nemacolin Castle started during the mid-to-late 1790s. It was built around a trading post by merchant Jacob Bowman at the western terminus of the Nemacolin’s Trail.
Not only is the castle one of several large buildings from the era still standing in western Pennsylvania, but it’s also the third-oldest castle in the United States.
Three generations of the Bowman family lived in the castle and continued to add to the structure during their years at the castle until the last of the Bowmans died. The National Historical Society purchased the castle years later.
To keep things moving in 2021, Brashear said they made a few changes and had to think outside of the box.
“We had a raffle for a unique and private dinner and tour of the castle during Christmas,” she said. “This was a great hit and received awesome reviews.”
For the regular tours of the castle, Brashear said they had to reduce the number of people in their tour groups and follow all COVID-19 guidelines such as masks and social distancing.
“Guests were very understanding about the restrictions that we had to implement, and we were very grateful for that,” she said.
Brashear said they had a very dedicated team that made it possible for them to safely welcome people from out of state and local regulars last summer.
Although the National Road Festival was held without the wagon train for two years in a row, Nemacolin Castle was open to visitors with special events last year.
The castle hosted vendors for food and crafts, including blacksmithing. They also had an alpaca farm, a Civil War living history encampment, and history tours of during the day and ghost tours at night. Additionally, a Civil War skirmish was held on the grounds between Union and Confederate soldiers.
Returning last year was also the castle’s popular Victorian Tea event, which was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The annual event started in 2017 and takes place in the structure’s east wing where the drawing room and the library are located.
Guests of the event have the option to dress in Victorian-era style, and are provided with different types of teas, muffins, cookies, mini sandwiches and other light refreshments along with a tour of the castle.
Along with keeping up with their mission of keeping and sharing the borough’s rich history, Brashear said their other goal was to get the kitchen of the castle back on the tour.
“So we did find the perfect outside building for our grounds to house the necessary things that we used to store in the kitchen,” she said. “The building will also act as our ticket and information site.”
For tour information or other questions, please call 724-322-2422
