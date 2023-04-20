Outdoor recreation in Fayette County remains a main attraction with new experiences being offered and improved amenities.
Ann Nemanic, executive director of GO Laurel Highlands, said outdoor recreation is one of the four key reasons why visitors come to the Laurel Highlands.
“Our year-round marketing and public relations efforts focus on outdoor experiences, and lucky for us, those experiences continue to grow,” she said.
Nemanic said visitors to the Laurel Highlands could rent electric bikes and enjoy miles of trail on the Great Allegheny Passage (GAP), and more avenues continued to open for outdoor tourists with a new section of the Sheepskin Trail opening in Point Marion in October and waterways continue to be a magnet for kayakers and canoers.
“We see a renewed interest in hiking, specifically for the challenging Laurel Highlands Hiking Trails,” she said.
In 2022, outdoor recreation at Ohiopyle State Park returned to pre-pandemic levels.
“2022 was a really good year for us,” said Ken Bisbee, the manager of Ohiopyle State Park. “We tried to concentrate on areas of the park.”
Bisbee said the park’s attendance of nearly 1 million visitors last year was on par with years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought many people out of their homes, giving outdoor recreation locations such as Ohiopyle huge numbers.
Park visitors can experience year-round outdoor activities such as hiking, picnicking, overnight stays, wildlife watching, whitewater rafting, fishing, hunting, biking, mountain biking, horse riding, rock climbing, sledding, skiing and snowmobiling.
Bisbee said last year’s focus was on upkeep and maintenance of the park’s facilities, mainly the rehabilitation of the campground’s six cottages, including two that are the oldest in the Pennsylvania State Park System.
Bisbee said the state park system tried out cottages at Ohiopyle State Park in 2000 with structures that were converted from Amish sheds and, based on their success, other parks in the state system started having cottages available to rent.
“We started rehabbing the interiors and restrained the wood, and we cleaned up the outsides (of the cottages) and restrained them,” Bisbee said. “They look pretty good.”
Also in 2022, Bisbee said they completed resurfacing 27 miles of the GAP as they maintain the stretch of bike trail from Confluence to Connellsville.
Bisbee said the standard resurfacing of the trail is every 10 years, and they started their resurfacing project three years ago,. With their five-ton dump truck getting older, the resurfacing project took a longer time for the first two years and they fell behind schedule.
“Last year, we decided to bid out and have a contractor do it,” he said, adding that the speed of the word increased significantly, and the surface will be good for another eight or nine years. “It’s beautiful. We’re getting tons of compliments on it.”
