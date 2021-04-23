Despite the hardships that arose due to the pandemic, Fayette County continued to grow, with more than 24 new businesses and business expansion events held in the past year.
Muriel Nuttall, executive director of the Fayette Chamber of Commerce, said the new businesses are a good indication of the strength of the business community in the area as a whole and the resilience of the county residents.
Although the number of businesses in the county was comparable to previous years, Nuttall said the atmosphere changed drastically, with many businesses fighting to stay afloat.
“So many of them took time to figure out how to work within the rules as they changed and found ways to keep doing their work,” she said. “There were industries that took a huge hit, and we’ll need to concentrate on helping them recover through this year. At the same time, there were businesses that thrived despite the pandemic.”
In March, Pepper-Ronnie’s Family Restaurant celebrated a year since they first opened in Brownsville. Owner Wayne Shumar said opening as the pandemic hit the area proved very challenging.
“We just kept in mind we were going to make it happen, and we did,” he said. “We did some out-of-the-box thinking and some creative things to help promote the business.”
Shumar said they have done a lot of advertising to get the word out about the restaurant, and business has slowly grown each month. He said his favorite part of running a restaurant is how it brings families together.
“We’re a family restaurant, and that’s what our whole goal was: to get family together,” he said. “When we see that happening here, sitting down and having conversations with each other, that’s the joy of what we are and what our goal is.”
They were one of 11 businesses in Brownsville who celebrated grand openings on June 12.
That day marked the most ribbon cuttings the Fayette Chamber has ever held in a single day.
We believe in Brownsville and apparently 10 other businesses believe in Brownsville,” Heidi Kavanaugh, the co-owner of Leaning House Fine Cigars, said at the time.
She and husband Kevin opened the shop, their second, offering premium cigars and accessories for those who like to indulge. The business also has a smoking lounge.
Another business that opened up in the area in 2020 is Vanessa Rimbey Photography. Rimbey started photographing people at the beginning of last year, but she officially opened her studio in October and said it was difficult bringing in clients initially, due to the pandemic.
Rimbey said she got more business during the holidays, but she believes her busiest time will be around graduation and during the summer.
She said being able to meet new people and operate with other small businesses has been essential to her studio, as well as being a member of the Fayette Chamber of Commerce.
Nuttall said they continue to “put out the welcome sign” to those who would like to start businesses in the area, as small businesses are essential to economic growth and bringing vibrance to the county.
Although Fayette County experienced growth with new businesses in the past year, the pandemic forced others to shut down. Nuttall expressed the importance of the community working together to rebuild the areas that were hit hard by the pandemic.
She said she has seen a sense of hope in the community, through leadership, organizations and businesses, and she believes the county is in a position to grow through teamwork.
“There seems to be a genuine desire, or what is really a focused goal of building Fayette County to something greater – a place where people want to be,” she said. “We are, as a business support and advocacy organization, excited about the overall atmosphere of growth. I see so many great things on the horizon for Fayette.”
