In Wharton Township last year, supervisors secured a grant for restrooms in a park and continued with maintenance in the township, while a local elementary school raised money for a good cause.
Last April, Wharton Township received a $79,900 grant to construct additional restroom facilities at the Wharton Township Recreational Park located on Elliotsville Road just behind the Municipal Complex Building.
“We’ve been wanting to do that for a while,” said township Supervisor Jim Means.
That grant was awarded by the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) under its Watershed and Restoration Program and Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program.
The program is funded with money assessed by the commonwealth through the state’s Impact Fee, which is paid by the state’s unconventional natural gas producers.
Means said the restrooms will be installed in the park sometime this year.
German Township also received a $225,000 in funding from the same grant to construct the first phase of a municipal park.
Means added that the township was able to purchase an additional five acres to add to the park from adjoining land, but said there are currently no plans for the additional land.
Means added that the supervisors were also able to replace the aging roof on the township garage, and were able to seal coat the roads last year. Township officials also placed 800 feet of cross drains along different township roads.
Township residents also gave back in 2021.
In September, Kim Brown, a pre-K teacher whose students asked her what she wanted for her birthday, told the youngsters she wanted them to do something nice for someone else.
The students did just that by running a “Lemons to Lemonade” stand at the Pre-K Counts program in Wharton Township.
Brown came up with the idea to run a lemonade stand after hearing some parents talk about the struggles associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Brown was hospitalized after contracting COVID-19, and spent two months on oxygen after her release from the hospital.
The 19 preschoolers ran the stand and sold the lemonade for $1 per cup. In all, the class sold 72 cups of lemonade. They also made $551 in tips, and received an additional $400 in donations, raising a total of $1,023.
The money was donated to the American Red Cross and the Angel Tree program.
Part of the “Lemons to Lemonade” project included the students taking home paper lemons so their parents could write down an act of kindness they did for someone at home.
“It showed them how it feels to get something, and how it feels to give something,” Brown said at the time. “This is how I would choose to spend every birthday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.