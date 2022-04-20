New projects and new businesses were two of many highlights in Brownsville in 2021.
Borough Mayor Ross Swords pointed out multiple things that really stood out in Brownsville last year to help make the community a better place for residents.
For starters, Swords said the new St. Mary’s Social Hall, which is operated by St. Peter’s Church, held multiple home-cooked meals for dine-in or take-out.
“They also held a successful Santa Breakfast,” Swords said, adding that the location also held a blood drive and food bank for the public. “The hall also hosted a live musical play titled ‘Frozen’.”
He added that Fox’s Pizza in the borough reopened under new ownership, Ava Dawn Boutiques opened along Market Street, Threshold Motor Sports opened up in the former Sheehan’s Automotive location. In addition, the “Maria’s Lovers” House, which is an Airbnb, opened in June and has had over 70 guests. The 1984 film “Maria’s Lovers” was filmed largely in Brownsville, and featured the home at 208 Bank St.
“They have all used Brownsville’s other businesses including The Sandwich Shop, Pickers Pub & Grub, Fiddles and visited the museum,” Swords said.
Notable events last year included Brownsville Area Rotary Club celebrating its 100th anniversary, the borough’s two fire companies hosting the 82nd/ 83rd annual Fayette County Firemen’s Convention and the Brownsville/Redstone Youth Baseball kicking off opening day with a parade and ceremonial celebrations for first time in a few years.
Swords also noted that Dunlap Creek was cleaned up by local elected officials, Pennsylvania American Water employees and volunteers, and pointed out that the borough was able to get Coca-Cola to commit to do a full restoration of the early 1900s Coca-Cola mural downtown.
“After completion of mural, Brownsville hosted a ‘Coca-Cola Day’,” Swords said.
During that event, the mural was unveiled, a ribbon cutting was held, and the Coco-Cola caravan arrived.
Other accomplishments included: Brownsville’s Union Station Building making the annual list of the Pittsburgh Young Preservationists Association of 10 structures to focus its efforts on in 2022, Students in Action opened a Teen Room at the Brownsville Free Public Library, South Brownsville Fire Chief Ron Barry wrote and released a book titled “Jobtown” about his experiences with the fire department, state Rep. Pam Synder secured $225,000 for the demolition of the former Brownsville General Hospital and nurses quarters, the Showtime series “American Rust” filmed a few scenes in and around town, the traveling Vietnam Wall was on display and the Power of Music under the Mon Valley Academy of the Arts held four concerts in downtown Brownsville.
