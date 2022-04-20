COVID-19 and an economy in a downturn slowed the number of new businesses coming into South Union Township last year, but officials said the municipality remains as business-friendly as ever.
“Our planning commission that reviews new businesses was once swamped, but now they’re lucky to get anything,” said South Union Township Supervisor Robert Schiffbaurer.
Some developments like the Menards, Inc. a home improvement company, were put on hold when the pandemic hit. In 2020, the Wisconsin-based company planned for its first Pennsylvania store to be built in South Union Township, purchasing property off of Matthew Drive near Walmart from the Fayette County Redevelopment Authority for $1.764 million in September 2019.
“Hopefully, they’ll go along with the project,” Schiffbauer said.
He said other developments did move forward in 2021. At the former K-Mart plaza, several businesses have opened, and the owner of the building is still in negotiations with other companies to locate to the township.
“I think we have some positive things going on right now,” Schiffbauer said.
Another positive step for the future of the township and the county last year was the completion of the zoning requirements for the construction of a 27,500 square-foot, state-of-the-art center outpatient facility on Matthew Drive.
The facility came out of a partnership with Preferred Primary Care Physicians, Allegheny Health Network, Ohio-based commercial real estate development Equity LLC and Carehub, which specializes in integrated outpatient health care facilities.
Allegheny Health Network will serve as the primary anchor tenant at the new facility, and will have specialists in women’s care, orthopedic surgery, sports medicine, neurology, rheumatology, endocrinology and a few others to start.
Construction of the facility is expected to be complete by early 2023.
“We knew the medical outpatient facility was a good project from the start,” Schiffbauer said, adding that the project isn’t just another office building or retail store, but something that will have a profound and positive effect on the health care system to help the people of the township and the county.
No matter what happens with the economy, Schiffbauer said officials will continue working to attract new businesses to the township.
“We always had a good record of being pro-business,” Schiffbauer said.
He added that the supervisors have a good relationship with the state and federal lawmakers to have the necessary infrastructure in place to entice new businesses to South Union.
“It lends to having the infrastructure you need to have,” Schiffbauer said. “We’re waiting for some better economic times, but we’re continuing to work with developers for future development and hope to see additional growth take place.”
