The coronavirus brought superintendents together in Fayette County and increased home internet access for Brownsville Area School District from 40% to 100%, said Superintendent Dr. Keith Hartbauer.
Districts in rural areas faced unique challenges as they worked to provide education to students who were often scattered over large distances and whose internet access at home was unreliable or nonexistent. This spurred creativity and collaboration among Fayette County superintendents, who began holding remote meetings to discuss the best ways to meet the needs of their students.
“That was a positive, I think, from a county standpoint. The districts got closer and they collaborated,” he said.
Hartbauer discussed the beginnings of the pandemic in March 2020, and the challenges with meeting ever-changing guidelines.
“This job is extremely high stress to begin with, and when you get something like a pandemic where there’s no template to follow, no experience to learn from, no background to go on – the problem of the virus in itself was one thing, but everything else to follow was absolutely crazy,” he said.
He said health and safety was the top priority, followed by education.
“The instructional component was overwhelming for a district like us. We didn’t have technology for our students. We didn’t have an online platform. We had to be creative so our kids could keep learning and get through the school year,” he said.
Hartbauer said the guidelines included “gray areas” for superintendents and were sometimes “convoluted.”
“We had to make decisions in the best interest of safety, followed by the educational aspect,” he said.
They used COVID-19 funding to purchase the online learning platform Canvas, along with training for their teachers. They also developed guidelines and perimeters for teachers.
“When you’re trying to build an airplane when it’s already in flight, it’s very difficult to do,” he said.
Securing substitute teachers was also a difficult task, because they were typically not familiar with the online learning platforms.
The mandated shift to remote learning highlighted disparity in the district. Many students could not learn online because they did not have internet access at home. This also prompted school officials to think more deeply about the diversity within the school district. They established a committee to examine the curriculum district-wide.
They solved the internet access problem by providing students with mobile hotspots. The school district was also quick to implement meal programs for its students, serving breakfast and lunch daily in addition to weekend meals. Hartbauer said the district fed 300 to 400 families every day.
The most recent challenge for the school district was in getting its teachers vaccinated.
Teachers were not initially part of the 1A vaccination category, which opposed “what the unions want and what the community wants,” he said. Teachers were moved to the 1A category in March. During the interview shortly after the announcement, he said the district was working to secure vaccinations for all its students.
He said he was proud of his school district for the consistency it provided to its students in an unsteady environment. The school established a task force to develop phases to return to school. They started the school year with kindergarten through 6th grade students returning to in-person class Monday through Friday and high school students learning remotely.
“We weren’t one of those schools that came back and went out, came back and went out. We had consistency all the way through,” he said. “I guess what we’d hang our hat on is the consistency.”
He said they were in the process of returning all their students who want in-person instruction to the classroom four days a week, and to finish out the school year with students in class five days a week after all teachers are vaccinated.
The importance of in-person instruction to a student’s education and mental health was emphasized during the pandemic, he said.
“The no. 1 one indicator to a student’s success is the direction by that teacher,” he said.
Grades suffered for students everywhere during remote learning, he said. He attributed this to the lack of direct contact with a teacher, the lack of structure, and the lack of socialization.
“All of those things start to weigh on a student,” he said.
In addition, many students were facing challenges at home with parents losing jobs or older students helping younger siblings with their school work. Unlike when teachers see their students daily, “we don’t know what is going on in that household,” he said.
The school district also unveiled new programs during the school year. A Future Ready Center was opened for secondary students to participate in workshops, mock interviews and other career preparation activities. Hartbauer said students are beginning to use the space as they return to in-person instruction.
The school district also received a $35,000 PA SMART Targeted Grant 2.0 in March to enhance the school’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEAM) program. This enabled the school to purchase a SMALLab, or Student Multimedia Accelerated Learning Lab, Chromebook computers, Sphero robotics, a CNC router and the Codio coding platform.
“That’s been very positive as well,” he said.
School officials are still working to determine exactly how to conduct end-of-the-year activities like graduation and prom, and creating contingency plans in case of any changes.
“Our goal is to have as normal a graduation and as normal a prom as possible at this point,” he said.
Hartbauer said he is proud of his staff, students and families. He said he is encouraged by the ways the pandemic highlighted the importance of education and the difficult job teachers do every day.
“The number one thing that I hope comes out of this situation is there is more respect and more value given to public education and how good public education really is,” he said.
