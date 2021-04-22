The coronavirus pandemic showed that challenges are best tackled when banding together, said WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital spokesman Josh Krysak.
“The single biggest challenge that we faced in 2020 was COVID. It completely upended health care. It was completely unlike anything anybody had ever faced before,” he said.
The biggest surge hit the local area late in 2020, with about 80 COVID-19 patients at Uniontown Hospital around Christmastime.
“It was all hands on deck, and the teams here just did phenomenal work caring for the community,” he said. “It was an incredibly heavy lift, and it took an emotional toll, but we got through it and we’re hopefully on the other side of it.”
On March 11, he said there were nine COVID-19 patients in the hospital.
“Moving into 2021, we’re all about getting everybody vaccinated, and that’s why we partnered with the county to get everyone vaccinated who wants it,” he said.
They tackled the coronavirus with measures like limited visitation and elective surgeries, drive-thru testing facilities and increasing patient capacity.
“We did a myriad of things to ensure the best health of our county through what is a once-in-a-lifetime event, and not in a good way,” he said.
At the same time, Uniontown Hospital was integrating into the WVU Medicine system, which involved integrating computer systems and other tasks that will continue through 2021.
“We are excited as the true power of WVU Medicine begins to take hold in Fayette County,” Uniontown Hospital CEO Dr. David Hess, said. “Last year was a big transition for us, with COVID and as our system integrated, but this year we are poised to grow our services and recruit new physicians to meet the needs of our patients.”
Hess said plans are underway to introduce new service lines and programs to offer WVU Medicine’s care to locals close to home.
“We have a lot of plans to strengthen all the things we already do so well around our patient care,” Hess said. “But we also have plans around building new services and service lines to provide convenient, exceptional care with a local solution.”
Krysak said the pandemic brought health to the forefront of people’s minds, and he expects this to have a positive effect in the future.
“As a society and health system, we’ve become even more cognizant of things we can do to be safe,” he said. “It helped bring awareness to the need for safety and the way we approach our everyday lives.”
He said the pandemic also highlighted ways that health can be maintained remotely. Telehealth, or virtual doctor’s appointments, increased in 2020. He expects the convenience will encourage people to become more engaged with their health, especially among younger people who are less inclined to make a doctor’s appointment.
Krysak said the community poured out support to Uniontown Hospital and frontline workers with cards, signs, social media posts, food and other acts of kindness.
“The community stepped up so much for us through the entire pandemic,” he said. “The community saw the efforts on their behalf to keep them safe and healthy, and it was a huge boost on those difficult days and difficult weeks, and it really meant a lot.”
COVID-19 showed frontline workers the importance of preparing for unforeseen challenges, and that they can be traversed, he said. Krysak said he is proud to be apart of the community, and the community showed it was proud of its local hospital.
“There can be challenges that are greater than what we ever faced before. We have to be prepared for things like that. As a workforce at the hospital, we can do pretty much everything that is set before us,” he said. “In difficult times, you look for the silver lining, and I think the silver lining was when you rally together you can accomplish pretty much anything.
