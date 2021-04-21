Necessary changes during the coronavirus pandemic increased parent involvement in the Uniontown Area School District and allowed school staff to work more efficiently, said Curriculum Director Mindy Harris.
“When the pandemic hit a year ago now, we as a district were not one-to-one. We did not have a device for every child,” she said.
That changed over the course of the pandemic. Now every student has a device in their home. The school “had to create a makeshift model to get through the spring,” she said.
This also shifted teachers into a more modern business world, which in turn gives students a better understanding of the environment they may be working in the future. Students and teachers developed skills together as they learned how to communicate remotely and use technology more routinely.
“In terms of our teachers, this was a whole new way of teaching for them. They basically had to become cyber school teachers overnight and had to learn how to engage over a virtual platform,” Harris said.
“Good teaching goes across platforms,” she added, so teachers just needed to adjust their methods.
School officials worked to create the best connections possible between students and their teachers and from student to student while learning remotely. She said they tried to build strong relationships, just like they did in their classrooms.
“One thing that we noticed was a lot of high school students didn’t want to turn on their cameras. The little kids were willing to do it, but the older kids were more shy. They were just being self-conscious,” she said.
They encouraged the students to use their cameras because it was the most contact the school could provide between students during the shutdown.
“Using their cameras was the best way that they were able to see the other kids,” she said. “It’s a challenge, but you’re able to see the kids in their own homes.”
Remote learning was a challenge for students, but also taught them self-discipline and “life lessons” like self-regulation, Harris said.
“I think when you’re a remote student, it really takes a lot of self-discipline. You have to be disciplined to keep yourself on track. You don’t have a teacher standing over you to help you stay on track,” she said.
This was especially challenging for young students.
“We recognize for the younger kids, that’s been a burden on the parents,” she said. “The motivation during the remote learning fell on parents.”
The learning platform, Canvas, has increased parent involvement in student education with its parent app. She said parents can set up notifications to be alerted to a grade dropping below a certain point, overdue assignments, or various other goals a parent wishes to track. Parents can see the work students submit and teachers’ feedback.
“It’s kind of an easy way, right from your phone, to keep tabs on your student’s education,” she said.
The district will continue using the learning platform and the iPads. While teachers had to create new digital curriculums at the start of the shift to remote learning, they will be able to rollover the curriculums to next year and make any modifications.
The district has also used the remote learning model in place of snow days. Students can sometimes use the online platform if they are home sick, but well enough to get online.
The change in learning platforms also caused school officials to look closer at their curriculums.
“We have to reevaluate our lessons and assignments because they have Google in their pocket, which can give them an answer to a question within a half a second,” she said. “It’s no longer about rote memorization. We need to have the kids create and communicate something that they can’t find on Google and rethink how we’re assessing kids when they basically have an encyclopedia in their back pocket.”
This shift increases the students’ digital literacy and takes their learning to a higher level, she said.
“It’s no longer good enough just to know the states and capitals, because you can Google that at any time,” she said.
The remote instruction also caused officials to reevaluate the ways they were using technology. The school district had Microsoft Teams before 2020, a virtual meeting platform, but rarely used it. Harris said quick meetings previously involved a longer time commitment with teachers traveling from different areas of the broad district to meet.
Now, she said, “We can meet with each other at the drop of the hat.”
Teachers are also saving time on grading papers with online assessments as the learning platforms do much of the work for them on certain assignments. Harris expects this will also save the district paper.
About half of the students had returned to in-person classes and were “trickling back in,” Harris said.
She said district officials are keeping tabs on regulations to determine how they will conduct graduation and prom.
“We learned in this year that everything is fluid and changes by the moment,” she said.
