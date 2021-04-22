Telemedicine at Monongahela Valley Hospital advanced about seven years ahead of time due to the coronavirus pandemic, said hospital officials.
“Telemedicine really, really took off for us,” said media specialist Andrew Bilinsky. “We pushed further in telemedicine than we were ever able to do before because of COVID.”
He said telemedicine was already being used in the emergency department for stroke patients, but the hospital “leapt ahead five to seven years” in its use in various areas, including primary and specialty care, non-urgent care and routine management of medical conditions.
“With telemedicine, we found that when patients are offered an easy, virtual way to connect with their doctors and ask questions they are more likely to have positive care outcomes. Many people lack transportation to attend an in-person office visit, so increased use of telemedicine was also a benefit,” he said.
The virtual appointments can be coupled with technology a person has at home, like a smart watch that monitors heart rate.
Bilinsky said he believes advancements in telehealth will improve overall health for people, who are sometimes more inclined to speak with a doctor over the phone than they are to make an appointment and travel.
In confronting the pandemic, he said, “we buckled down and did our thing. We fought through it like everyone else and did what we had to do.”
They suspended elective surgeries so they could preserve bed capacity and personal protective equipment, and also suspended visitations.
“We knew COVID was highly contagious, so limiting foot traffic was critical,” he said.
The hospital purchased iPads so hospital patients could have virtual visits with loved ones. They also conducted temperature checks, closed waiting areas, suspended van service and required masks. After elective surgeries resumed, patients were required to take a COVID-19 test and answer questions on the day of surgery.
“Our outstanding staff, as well as support from the community, was key in overcoming the challenges from the pandemic. We worked tirelessly to acquire large supplies of personal protective equipment to meet the projected demand for the second wave which did hit our community and hospital in November,” he said.
They also purchased a new ultraviolet room through CARES act funding. The UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer destroys more than 35 infection-causing pathogens, including the coronavirus, in 10 minutes.
A challenge they faced was some patients delaying care because they feared going to the hospital due to COVID-19. He said it was important for people to get treatment, and the hospital took major steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“I would say the hospital is one of the safest places you can go,” he said.
He said hospitals deal with viruses every day, and take steps to prepare for an outbreak of a contagious disease. They started preparing for a COVID-19 outbreak in January, about three months before a national emergency declaration was declared and shortly after the virus was first reported in the United States.
“This was a moment we were made for. We plan and train for situations or disasters, but hope it never happens,” he said.
He emphasized that a person should seek care and continue screenings for health concerns.
“Screenings for things like breast cancer or colon cancer are so important. When cancers are detected early, they are much easier to fight. Don’t delay care,” he said.
Bilinsky said the community donated about 26,500 pieces of PPE to the health system, in addition to 2,600 handmade cloth masks. Between March and May, community members, businesses and organizations donated about 3,500 meals to the hospital and doctor’s offices, he said.
“We would like to thanks everyone for their prayers and support,” he said.
