Penn Highlands Connellsville wrapped up its first year in the Penn Highlands Healthcare system, which it joined through a partnership in April 2022.
“The partnership ensures that the hospital remains a viable source of healthcare in the region and provides the community with access to more services in additional specialties,” said spokeswoman Corinne Laboon. “The name has changed on the exterior of the building, but patients are receiving the same high-level of care that they received from this hospital.”
Laboon said the hospital made upgrades to its respiratory and operating room.
“Fortunately, we’ve seen a decline in hospitalizations of patients for COVID-19. However, the post-pandemic challenges in healthcare with supply chain, work force shortages and financial pressures remain,” Laboon said.
Penn Highlands Connellsville is among those participating in the “Bring Them Home” program, which the healthcare system introduced in 2017.
“This is one of the ways we demonstrate our commitment to the people in the communities we serve — to recruit some of the best healthcare providers in the country to work with our patients — including physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses and more,” Laboon said. “Through the program, we reach out to aspiring healthcare professionals in our region while they are still in school or training, and we track them and contact them throughout their education or training to bring them back here in the area to deliver care to our patients. We support these ‘hometown kids’ throughout the various stages in their education encouraging them to choose Penn Highlands Healthcare as a great place to work.”
The healthcare system also is participating in a “Return to Work” program to reeducate former nurses and help them get back into the field with a job in the healthcare system.
“The Return to Work Residency is an accelerated educational option that focuses on nurses who already have gone through a nursing school degree program,” Laboon said. “It is designed to focus specifically on courses that will assist nurses who have been out of the field for a significant amount of time to regain the necessary knowledge to care for patients again.”
The hospital hired new physicians and expanded the services offered to patients. Those include the EnPlace minimally invasive procedure to correct pelvic organ prolapse, performed by Dr. Michael Pelekanos.
“Penn Highlands Connellsville is one of only a few hospitals/health systems in the United States offering the unique, Food and Drug Administration-cleared procedure,” Laboon said. “In addition, Dr. Pelekanos is one of only six instructors in the U.S. that teaches the EnPlace procedure.”
The hospital’s website also has changed. Penn Highlands Connellsville had an individual website and recently integrated to a website for the healthcare system at www.phhealthcare.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.