For the Herald-Standard
Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital led the way for COVID-19 vaccinations in 2021 as the second southwestern Pennsylvania hospital to receive the vaccine.
Frontline workers, first responders and high-risk patients were able to receive the vaccination quickly in January and February 2021, according to hospital spokeswoman Corinne Laboon. The hospital vaccinated 2,000 people in one day and 30,000 people joined a waiting list for vaccinations from the hospital, she said.
Laboon said the hospital “brought the community together” with the vaccine.
“School districts offered their gymnasiums and fire departments opened their social halls to the hospital as vaccination sites. Within months, everyone who wanted the vaccine received their immunizations,” Laboon said. “The hospital’s community vaccine clinics were staffed by registered nurses, retired nurses and physicians, visiting nurses and nursing students. It was a true community effort.”
She said the pandemic took a toll on frontline workers. At one point, half of all patients admitted to the facility were COVID-19 patients, Laboon said.
“It took an emotional toll on all staff members to provide care to patients suffering from COVID-19 who were their friends, neighbors and relatives,” she said.
A donor provided funding for the hospital to open a Serenity Room for staff. She said the community also came together to support hospital workers. Businesses and organizations donated meals, church groups prayed for workers, and a Jeep parade recognized the staff. Community members also placed signs thanking the hospital workers for their efforts.
The hospital, formerly known as Monongahela Valley Hospital or MVH, joined Penn Highlands Healthcare Oct. 1. Laboon said the partnership has allowed the hospital to recruit high-quality physicians and staff and to expand their services.
“The hospital has a new name but it provides the same great care,” Laboon said. “It is a new era for health care in Washington County and the entire mid-Monongahela Valley area.”
The hospital added 12 monitors to the Post-Anesthesia Care Unit to monitor surgery patients, which travel with them from the operating room to the recovery unit. The touch-screen monitors work with Mindray N-Series monitors that were added to the hospital’s operating rooms two years ago. They are designed to identify any complications before they occur and monitor vitals.
The hospital recently introduced new diagnostic technology for patients with prostate cancer, and upgraded its ultraviolet disinfection system with CARES Act funding during the pandemic.
The hospital also received multiple awards and recognitions, including in patient care, orthopedics and breast imaging, Laboon said.
“Penn Highlands Mon Valley’s commitment to delivering high-quality care in a compassionate environment is evident by the distinctions the hospital continues to earn,” Laboon explained. “The hospital is continually recognized by national organizations for quality achievements related to patient satisfaction and safety as well as for excellence in disease-specific areas of care.”
The hospital earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award for the fifth consecutive year, placing Penn Highlands Mon Valley among the top 10% of hospitals nationwide for patient experience.
The hospital received four 2022 Women’s Choice Awards, including One of America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety for the second year, One of America’s Best Hospitals for Orthopedics for the eighth consecutive year, One of America’s Best Hospitals for Heart Care and One of America’s Best Mammogram Imaging Centers.
The hospital also received recognitions from the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association, Laboon said.
