2019 was a big year in District 12 of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), and the ongoing bridge replacement and improvement project at Ohiopyle was a huge part of that.
Valerie Petersen, community relations coordinator with PennDOT, said as of this March 13, all of the old bridge girders on the Ohiopyle project were removed and plans were made to prepare the existing abutment walls and piers for the eventual setting of the new bridge beams.
Throughout last year and into 2020, roadway widening operations continue, as Route 381 is widened between Sugarloaf Road and Sheridan Street near the bridge. Installation of drainage features is continuing and electrical installation work is continuing around the Pedestrian Underpass and the Upper Falls parking lot area. Specifically at the underpass, the contractor is continuing to place veneer stone on the face of the wingwalls and concrete for the floor.
Some of the work on the Ohiopyle project was delayed by COVID-19 shutdowns, but crews have resumed work. It means the project will remain active into early July to make up for construction delays. When it was started last year, the goal was to limit active work to between Labor Day and Memorial Day, to minimize difficulties for visitors and area businesses.
Other projects the district took on in Fayette County in 2019 included a $4.57 million pavement preservation project along Route 166 from Hibbs to Brownsville between Ralph New Salem Road and Route 40 in German, Luzerne and Redstone townships and a $1.18 million bridge replacement project on Route 201 between Town County Road and Cemetery Road over Virgin Run.
In Washington County a nearly $76 million project was started at the Interstate 70 Bentleyville interchange that involved the total reconstruction of I-70 on parts between the Ginger Hill interchange and the Bentleyville interchange.
In Westmoreland County, a nearly $1.2 million project replacing two bridges carrying Route 981 (Avonmore Road) over a tributary to Loyalhanna Creek in Loyalhanna Township, and Route 4067 (Pine Run Road) over a Branch of Pine Run in Washington Township were set for completion by September 2019.
Work also began on a bridge replacement project on Greensburg Road over Pucketa Creek in Lower Burrell and the $4.3 million reconstruction project of Route 906 from Fourth Street to the Monessen Riverfront Business Park. PennDOT officials also did work as part of the Department Force Bridges project. In Fayette County they replaced bridges on Breakiron Road over a branch of Breakneck Run in Bullskin Township, on Wharton Furnace Road over Chaney Run in Wharton Township and on Rehoboth Church Road over Mill Run in Washington Township.
In Greene County they replaced bridges on Oak Forest Road over a branch of Pursley Creek in Center Township, one on Fairfield School Road over a branch of Webster Run in Jackson Township and one on Wheeling Creek Road over the North Fork of Wheeling Creek in Richhill Township.
In Washington County they replaced bridges on Marianna Lone Pine Road over a branch of Little Ten Mile Creek in West Bethlehem Township, one on Good Intent Road over a branch of Robinson Fork in West Finley Township and one on Brush Run Road over a branch of Brush Run in Hopewell Township.
Finally, in Westmoreland County, they replaced a bridge on Chaintown Road over a branch of Jacobs Creek in East Huntingdon Township, one on Nature Run Road over Furnace Run in Ligonier Township and one on Route 136 over Little Sewickley Creek in Hempfield Township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.