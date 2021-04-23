PennDOT continued work on essential projects in 2020

When COVID-19 became a major concern last March and businesses had to close, the state Department of Transportation faced the challenge of determining which projects they could stop work on and what road work had to continue.
Bill Beaumariage, assistant district executive for construction in District 12 said after the mandate went out that all non-life-sustaining businesses had to be closed, the construction projects were all initially suspended.
“We immediately started to plan for how to start up operations in a safe way, and we also started looking at every job and each individual task that was happening on each job,” he said. “Some jobs may affect our customers more than others and could affect how our customers get their groceries and sustain their life.”
Beaumariage said they started up the jobs that were most critical to quality of life for the general public. They had an extensive safety plan and conducted meetings virtually with construction firms.
He said they went through each operation and made arrangements for how they were going to properly social distance, wear masks and hand off materials safely.
“We had multi-hour meetings to discuss each job and how we can do it safely,” he said. “Even now, any job that is started new, we go through the same rigorous evaluation and safety protocols.”
Due to the shutdown and limited labor during the pandemic, Beaumariage said there were projects that lagged behind schedule. He said some jobs were suspended for 30 or 60 days, which caused a delay in the completion dates of some projects. For some jobs, the completion date was pushed a whole year, due to the suspensions.
They evaluated each project and worked with the contractors to accelerate the jobs, putting additional men and equipment on the jobs to try to make up lost time so citizens were affected as little as possible.
Jay Ofsanik, safety press officer, said another aspect of the virus that negatively impacted PennDOT was the fact that some of the equipment and material suppliers shut down.
Beaumariage said certain materials typically take longer than others to arrive, but delivery not only became longer during the pandemic; it also became more difficult to obtain certain materials, as supply was low and demand was high.
One of the projects PennDOT had to postpone due to the pandemic was the Ohiopyle Multimodel Gateway, causing their initial plans to have it completed by Memorial Day to fall through. Once they got back to work, however, they were able to accelerate the project, and they opened it up to unrestricted traffic by July.
Although there are still a few aspects of the project that need to be completed, Beaumariage said they have seen the benefits of the construction since it was opened to traffic, between better flow of traffic, more parking and better safety for pedestrians.
“Any time you can separate pedestrian movements from roadway movements, which we did with the pedestrian underpass, it makes for a safer situation, so we see a lot of benefits,” he said.
The improvements that were done through the project include narrowing lanes to slow traffic, speed bumps, sidewalks, traffic-calming asphalt and parking on both sides of the street. A bike path was also created.
Beaumariage said he was initially worried when many of their staff switched to working from home, but he said he was surprised at how well they adapted to the changes of schedules and work environments.
“I was just astounded at the productivity of our people. The flexibility and the ability to adapt in maybe a day or so,” he said. “I can’t speak any higher of the staff here at PennDOT and how we were able to just not miss a beat and just continue providing that service.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.