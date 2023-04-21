The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 12 has a busy 2023 construction season planned.
PennDOT officials presented a preview of their 2023 construction projects in District 12, which includes 105 projects valued at $585 million.
Many of those projects are supported by the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).
“Fixing and maintaining Pennsylvania’s roads, highways, and bridges is a top priority of the Shapiro administration,” said a PennDOT news release. “Today’s announcement builds on Governor Shapiro’s commitment to ensuring Pennsylvanians can travel across the Commonwealth safely.”
PennDOT District 12, which includes Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties, presented a preview of their 2023 construction projects for the region March 28 at the Washington County Maintenance Office in Eighty Four. District 12 Executive William Kovach and Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission (SPC) Deputy Executive Director of Programs Andy Waple held the event “highlighting infrastructure investment.”
“As the 2023 construction season starts, we are excited about the continued investments to our infrastructure in the Southwest region. Funding from the BIL has helped PennDOT District 12 increase its construction project bid capacity to the highest level since 2016,” Kovach said.
The projects include 148 miles of paving, 750 miles of roadway sealcoating and crack sealing, 34 bridge preservations, 27 bridge rehabilitation or replacement projects, and 20 slides repaired by department forces with an additional 13 slide locations in construction status.
“The BIL continues to provide a much-needed increase in federal funding, critical to the southwestern Pennsylvania region in advancing many high priority multimodal projects, and opportunities to bring additional discretionary funding into the region,” Waple said.
The projects include widening and reconstructing Interstate 70 and the Route 51 Interchange (Exit 46) “to eliminate the substandard cloverleaf interchange and replace it with a Diverging Diamond Interchange in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County.” The project costs $120 million.
A $55.2 million project will upgrade the Route 981 corridor from Mount Pleasant to Route 30 in Unity Township in Westmoreland County as part of the Laurel Valley Transportation Improvement Project.
Projects expected to begin this year include resurfacing and upgrading the Route 19 and Route 21 corridors through Waynesburg for $11.8 million and replacing the existing, six-span steel superstructure of the Route 711 Crawford Avenue Bridge in Connellsville with a new, wider superstructure consisting of continuous composite steel plate girders for between $10 million and $15 million.
“As construction projects are underway in the region, the traveling public can anticipate seeing many work zones and are urged to keep in mind their safety and the safety of highway workers,” PennDOT said in the news release. “When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers and avoid all distractions. In high traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and to take turns merging into the open lane.”
