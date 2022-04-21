For the Herald-Standard
WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital CEO Dr. David Hess summed up the 2021 year for the hospital in one word: “pride.”
“I had a lot of pride, and I’m incredibly proud of how the staff provided for the community and stepped up,” he said.
Despite another challenging year in medicine and a severe staffing shortage in medical workers nationwide, he said the hospital was able to grow, adding more doctors and new facilities for its patients.
“I don’t think any of us anticipated the omicron surge to be as bad as it was. We couldn’t have asked for anything more from our staff,” Hess said. “We also were able to grow despite facing another covid surge and the biggest staffing shortage in my lifetime.”
Hess said their goal as a community hospital is to meet all of the medical needs for Fayette County residents, and their new programs implemented in 2021 address some of the most common medical problems for locals.
The hospital opened its WVU Cancer Institute in Uniontown Hospital’s Annex Building in June, and saw a rapid influx of patients and immediate growth.
“That tells me they wanted it, needed it and wanted something where they could stay in their community,” he said.
The hospital also opened its Orthopedic & Spine Institute in 2021, which saw 100 patients in one day.
“It was incredibly well received, and it got extremely busy right at the start,” he said.
He said many locals experience lower back and spine pain, and the hospital offers nonsurgical interventions and pain management in addition to surgical options for patients.
Uniontown Hospital opened its new pediatric care facility at the end of 2021.
“We’re seeing full complements of patients from day one. We hired the best of the best pediatricians that I’ve had the ability to work with,” he said.
Uniontown Hospital hired new doctors in cardiology and vascular care in August 2021. One specializes in treating difficult blockages and another specializes in vascular issues that are “rampant in Fayette County,” Hess said.
The hospital added two new doctors to their neurology staff, and are hiring two more. Uniontown Hospital also expanded its pulmonary medicine and sleep department with new hires, which he said has been “wildly successful.”
The hospital is expanding its primary care physicians with Dr. Gina Canada and Dr. Richard Conn, both family doctors from the Connellsville area.
“We consider all of Fayette County to be our responsibility, and we plan to put our physicians all throughout Fayette County,” he said.
They plan to increase their programs in the northern part of the county, serving patients in the Connellsville, Scottdale and Mount Pleasant area.
“Being able to grow and recruit during the largest staffing shortage I’ve seen in my lifetime is testament to the merger and to selling the mission of what we’re doing and what we’re able to do as a community,” he said.
Uniontown Hospital also saw an increase in telemedicine in 2021. Each of their clinics gives the option for patients to access doctors virtually. He said virtual appointments are especially useful for a quick follow-up appointment or for a minor ailment.
“There are a lot of patients who want to take advantage of it,” he said.
The hospital is also planning to bring back its labor and delivery floor during the last quarter of 2022.
“Bringing back the ability to deliver babies at the hospital is something that we’re all very excited about,” he said.
The hospital closed its birthing facility in June 2019 as it cut ties with its previous partner, UPMC.
“You’ll see much more growth for us in 2022,” Hess said. “That’s for sure.”
