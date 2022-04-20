A number of projects in the Fayette County, from construction on a new prison to a county-wide broadband initiative, took great strides last year, officials said.
County commissioners and other dignitaries celebrated the groundbreaking at the site of the new Fayette County Prison in March, 2021.
Located at the site for the former Army Reserve Training Center on McClellandtown Road in Uniontown, the new prison is expected to be a 114,500-square-foot facility with 170 cells and 330 beds.
The estimated $51 million project is being funded through the USDA’s low-interest Community Facilities Direct Loan.
“It’s really moving forward,” said Commissioner Dave Lohr.
The project came to fruition following years of discussions and stalled plans to replace the current facility that was built in 1892. While there were additions built in 1999, the county has faced multiple issues at the existing prison in recent years, including overcrowding and deterioration.
“This will solve a longstanding problem,” said Commissioner Vince Vicites, who noted the commissioners have been overseeing the progress of the facility, and the project continues to be on schedule and under budget.
Commissioner Scott Dunn said officials were worried about supply chain issues and the potential for escalating costs, but said they’ve been encouraged by continued progress without issues.
“It’s moving right along to be complete in 2023,” Dunn said.
Another long awaited project is having high-speed internet available throughout the entire county.
“We’ve got 88% (of the county with) broadband,” Vicities said of the $5.3 million spent so far from CARES Act money. “We’ve also put out 27 hot spots where the public can get broadband for free.”
However, he said, 12% of the county continues to have limited or no internet availability.
Vicites said once the county receives additional grant money, they can branch the fiber-optic cable out to all major routes in Fayette County.
While Dunn said the first half of 2021 was dedicated to the county’s successful COVID Task Force and its vaccinations clinics, while the second half of last year brought a focus to economic development projects, including meeting with businesses to expand in or develop in the county.
“It’s been really busy, but the takeaway from that is Fayette County is getting noticed in a more positive light,” Dunn said.
Vicites said one of his top priorities is the expansion of the Fayette County Business Park. He said the existing business park has brought over 1,000 jobs, 47 companies and over $100 million in private investment to the county, and has started running out of space.
Last year, the commissioners approved a sales agreement to purchase 57 acres of land owned by Mount St. Macrina, and Vicites said he’s looking forward to getting infrastructure in place, and to begin leasing to businesses.
“This keeps the county focused on growth and development, and keeps the momentum going,” Vicites said.
Lohr said the county started the process of moving some courthouse offices into the Gallatin Bank Building in Uniontown last year, including the county’s election bureau.
The county acquired the eight-story building in 2020 from the repository after it was placed for a final free-and-clear tax sale. Using land bank powers, the county took possession of the building for $1.
Lohr said once renovations are complete, more county offices will move into the building.
