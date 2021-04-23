Projects are slated and underway in Fayette County that will bring hundreds of permanent jobs to the area and boost local businesses after the crushing economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, said local leaders.
“Fay-Penn has obviously been very active even during the worst of the pandemic, and I’m starting to see the start of a return to normalcy after hopefully weathering the worst of the situation,” said Bob Shark, executive director of Fay-Penn Economic Development Council. “I don’t expect things will ever be quite the same in terms of business operations, though, especially with regard to lessened demand for office space due to continuing telecommuting and virtual meetings.”
The Smithfield business park is a 105,000-square foot speculative building on schedule for completion in the early summer. Fay-Penn is marketing the space to prospective tenants, including international companies, Shark said.
He also expects to hold a groundbreaking within the next year for another parcel of land in the park, and expects for a new tenant to move into a vacant building in the park. Fay-Penn is examining other land purchases in the area for potential expansion.
“We’re targeting all of the upcoming development in our business parks to have the potential to create well over 300 permanent, new jobs in the near future. That’s in addition to temporary construction workers that will be needed to complete the projects.”
Fay-Penn also has business parks in Dunbar Township, Lemont Furnace, and Springhill Township.
“We also have at least three other buildings in addition to our park projects that will soon be accommodating other business expansions that amount to approximately another 30 new, permanent jobs,” Shark said. “We also completed a business expansion project in downtown Uniontown in late in 2019, which has yet to be occupied due to the pandemic restrictions. That’s another 100 potential new jobs once things reopen.”
Fayette County Commissioner Scott Dunn said he is excited for the opening of Menards, a home improvement store that will set up shop off Matthew Drive in the Fayette County Business Park.
“The Menards one is exciting, because that’s a substantial development and it’s the first Menards store in the state of Pennsylvania,” he said. “All through COVID, I was always worried that something was going to change with that, so we’re very excited that’s happening.”
Dunn also highlighted the planned business park, Mount St. Macrina Economic Development Initiative, funded by the county and the Fayette County Redevelopment Authority.
“It’s going to be mostly medical-style development,” Dunn said. “With WVU Medicine coming into town and their track record in the medical industry, that’s going to be a big benefit.”
He said he has seen the ways that WVU Medicine has boosted other areas after moving into those communities.
“It’s exciting to know that we’re going to be on the forefront of that,” he said.
New business development and the new Fayette County jail project are bringing construction jobs to the region, and new businesses will add jobs including high-paying medical jobs, he said.
A new Sheetz will be constructed in Lemont Furnace, and a 30,000-square foot addition to Advanced Acoustic Concepts is slated for completion by the end of the year, Shark said. Columbia Gas is constructing a new facility at the Dunbar Township business park, which will be operational in 2021.
Solar farms will be constructed at the Dunbar Township and Springhill Township business parks, designed by Oriden in Pittsburgh. The Dunbar Township farm is in the design stage and slated for operation by 2022.
Shark said they are conducting a “best use” study at the Springhill Township park, “especially to take advantage of opportunities arising from its proximity to Morgantown and major transportation routes, including an expansion of the Morgantown airport,” he said.
He said 2,000 people hold “family sustaining” jobs at the Smithfield business park.
“The businesses that they work for pay taxes that help fund amenities for the entire county, such as schools and roads,” he said. “The workers use their paychecks for mortgages and rents, food and other items from local businesses, and also for taxes. The annual impact to the county from that park alone is in the tens of millions of dollars.”
They are also conducting studies to ensure that their efforts are targeted and effective.
“To assist our efforts, Fay-Penn has commissioned a ‘business attraction strategy’ study to assist in targeting industry sectors that would be most attracted to the specific business amenities we have to offer here,” he said.
He said the community and organization worked hard to keep local businesses afloat during the pandemic and to serve residents in need.
“The Fayette County community has really pulled together over the past year to get through the pandemic. Our Chambers of Commerce extensively promoted buying from local businesses to help keep them afloat. The Community Action Agency and others organized ongoing food distribution centers,” he said. “The COVID-19 Vaccine Taskforce and its volunteers have been nothing short of outstanding to facilitate vaccine distribution. Various organizations stepped up to create information portals and to donate PPE and other supplies to businesses. The list goes on and on.”
He said Fay-Penn staff volunteered at food drives and vaccination clinics, developed programs to donate personal protective equipment and other supplies to more than 100 local businesses, and developed a comprehensive COVID-19 business web portal. They also launched a low-interest business loan program for COVID-19 relief and a program to provide free training.
“We’re currently working with Fayette County officials to distribute almost $1.5 million in grants to local food and drink service and accommodations providers,” he said.
