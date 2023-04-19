Multiple projects and unique recognitions were a part of the good things happening in Brownsville last year.
Brownsville Mayor Ross Swords Jr. said some highlights of 2022 included the installation of Hope Park, Snowden Arch and the Coca-Cola lights; and two new businesses, Holly’s Favorite Closet and Threshold Automotive. The borough also hosted U.S. Senator Bob Casey for a walking tour of town; the Comprehensive Plan with Brownsville Borough, West Brownsville and Brownsville Township was another highlight as was the dedication of benches and flags at the Brownsville Area Military Honor Roll .
Two community staples stepped away from their roles as Brownsville Police Chief Stanley Jablonsky (34 years of service to the community) and Brownsville Code Enforcement Officer Ed “Woody” Nicholson (26 years) retired.
Swords added that other steps were made to improve the look and feel of the borough, including starting the SWEEP program to target blighted properties and help handle code violations — Swords’ office issued an emergency declaration on 149 High Street for blighted building — and the annual Borough Cleanup with the Perennial project.
“With help from the chamber, the borough put together a brochure showing movies shot in town and locations for future filming and visitors,” Swords said.
In October, Brownsville received a DCNR grant for $53,100 to further the development of the Riverside Wharf along the Monongahela River.
The project will extend the boat dock an additional 50 feet or more and renovate the existing docks. The new docks are expected to be in place by Memorial Day.
In June, “The Frenchman” Julien Pierre Icher honored a local part of Marquis de Lafayette’s tour of America 40 years after the Revolutionary War by unveiling a marker commemorating Lafayette’s stop in Brownsville.
The marker reads: “Lafayette’s Tour on May 26, 1825, General Lafayette, traveling on the National Pike from Washington to Uniontown, was honored in Brownsville where he dined.”
In 2019, Icher founded the nonprofit The Lafayette Trail Inc. to recognize the French general’s contributions during the American Revolution, when he fought alongside American troops against the British.
Through the nonprofit, Icher has been installing markers in towns where Lafayette made stops and hosts a YouTube series titled “Follow The Frenchman” in which he visits the sites and speaks about the impact Lafayette made on history.
Swords was honored by the Pennsylvania Municipal League for municipal leadership at the 26th Governor’s Awards for Local Government Excellence.
The awards are presented to municipalities as well as local government officials for their dedication and commitment to strengthen their communities and better serve their residents.
“I’m honored to be a part of it and honored to be nominated,” Swords said after receiving the honor. “We were honored as individuals, but this wasn’t about me, but bettering the town.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.