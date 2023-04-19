Wharton Township expanded on a popular park in 2022 and began work on recreational features slated to debut this year.
“We added another five acres to the park,” said Supervisor James Means of the Wharton Township Recreational Park, located on Elliotsville Road just behind the Municipal Complex Building.
The park includes amenities such as multiple pavilions and a concession stand, which are open to the public and can be rented for events. The park also features a walking path, tennis courts, a basketball court, a playground, baseball fields and a soccer field, which host local leagues such as M.A.B.L. Baseball and M.A.B.L. Soccer.
Means and the other township supervisors have yet to decide what to do with the additional acreage. He said they’re considering fencing in the addition or maybe more pavilions.
“We’re not too sure yet,” Means said.
An amenity new to the park last year is a nine-hole frisbee golf course, Means said. Frisbee golf, also known as disc golf, has players throw a frisbee into a basket or at a target for points.
“It goes through the woods and in and around the park,” Means said. “We’re getting ready to get it going.”
The frisbee golf course had its grand opening April 15 of last year.
Another sport that started to make its way into the park last year and will officially be established this year is pickleball.
Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, and can be played outdoors on a slightly-modified tennis net with the players using a paddle on a plastic ball with holes.
“It’s starting to be a big thing,” Means said.
Aside from the progress on the park, Means said officials conducted the usual maintenance in around the township, getting about a mile and a half of blacktop and seal coat down on various township roads. Supervisors also purchased a new high-lift as well as a new township truck that Means hopes will arrive this year.
Means said last year’s winter was good for the township in terms of road salt and other materials. The mild mountain winter meant the township only needed to use about 1,000 tons of materials last year. He said an average year consists of the township going through between 4,000 and 5,000 tons of material to keep the roads safe to travel.
