The groundbreaking for a medical facility and the new ownership of a Connellsville community hospital were some of the biggest things to happen in the city last year.
“I think Excela (coming here) and Penn Highlands acquiring Highlands Hospital were two huge positive events to happen in 2022,” said Connellsville Mayor Greg Lincoln.
In October, the groundbreaking took place for the 18,000 square foot medical center to be known as Excela Square from Excela Health. The facility will bring clinical services and diagnostic testing in Connellsville.
Located at the Martin’s Plaza, Excela Square will offer primary care, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedics, cardiology, pulmonology, gastroenterology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and advanced lung screenings. The facility will also be a site for Quick Draw Plus, which includes mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic X-ray, EKG and lab services.
The first phase of the medical center is scheduled to open in October 2023. Officials anticipate the facility will create 92 jobs, with 44 being direct employees at Excela Square, and 48 in an indirect relationships throughout the region.
“They’re making headway, on schedule and everything is good,” said Connellsville City Clerk Vern Ohler, adding that if they continue the pace they’re on, they’ll have no trouble reaching their deadline for opening.
Last April, Highlands Hospital officially joined Penn Highlands Health System, becoming Penn Highlands Connellsville.
The hospital merger took place as many rural hospitals were forced to close their doors in recent years. The merger was a way for local residents to continue receiving medical care close to home.
“And we are hopeful a third health center will be built in the city this year,” Lincoln said of WVU Medicine taking interest in establishing a presence in the Connellsville area. “These new health centers are going to turn Connellsville into a health hub, giving our residents the opportunity to see their doctors in the city without traveling a long distance to doctor’s appointments.”
Lincoln said the new developments will also benefit small business owners in the city.
“Our West Side will benefit from this greatly,” Lincoln said. “And, I look forward to seeing a lot more visitors coming into the city to support all of our businesses.”
Ohler said other improvements in 2022 included the opening of the Yough River Brewing Company, the demolition of Gibson Terrace to make way for housing for older adults, renovations being completed at the East Side Fire Station, the York Avenue Bridge being replaced, progress being made in constructing a new honor roll in the city, the sidewalk replacement project and tree planting along Johnson Avenue and the demolition of three buildings on the West Side that includes The Mile Marker, the Italian Independent Social Club and the old foundry building.
Ohler said the lots where those buildings once stood are going to be spaces for future development.
