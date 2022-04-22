Last year, as it has been every year, the Greater Connellsville Chamber of Commerce was instrumental in orchestrating community events, welcoming some favorites back after a one-year pandemic-related hiatus.
The first thing that came to the mind of Brooke Deason, manager of the Greater Connellsville Chamber of Commerce, about returning events was their annual Christmas in the Park program.
“We had it years ago, then it became ‘It’s a Connellsville Christmas.’ But then, COVID happened,” Deason said, adding that after a year of having the holiday event canceled, the chamber went back to calling it Christmas in the Park when they brought it back in 2021.
“It was a huge success,” she said.
Other chamber events that made a return in 2021 included the organization’s mixers like Fat Tuesday Mixer in March as well as Savor The Avenue, an event where a table is set up along a blocked-off street and local restaurants share their dishes with a long table of hungry patrons.
“It highlights different restaurants and what they can do,” Deason said.
She added that the Savor the Avenue event has grown so much, it will be moved to the Joseph A. Hardy Connellsville Airport this year.
“In some ways, I think people were just ready,” Deason said of the successful return of those events as well as their annual awards banquet.
The banquet celebrates those who do great things for the community, with the chamber presenting awards for community service, beautification and to a distinguished citizen.
“The awards banquet is always a great event by giving back to those who do such great things in our community,” Deason said.
The 150 members that make up the chamber have consistently showed up to support the events or projects in which the chamber is involved.
“We have the same businesses year after year, give and give to keep the community going,” Deason said. “Our businesses really are the heart of the community.”
One program in particular with which the chamber has received generous help is the Backpack Buddies program, she said.
The program started at West Crawford Elementary School for the students who aren’t fed well over the weekend. Sponsors, including several chamber members, purchase food and stuff the backpacks with enough food for the student to have enough to eat over the weekend.
“Any time kids are involved, the businesses step up to help,” Deason said. “Year after year, no matter what the project, the community shows up, the businesses show up and everyone shows up to support it.”
She added that the chamber members are not just businesses, but also nonprofit organizations, individuals and even groups like one of the newest that joined in late 2021, the Connellsville Housewives, which Deason said donated to Christmas in the Park.
“If we find a need in the community that we can help or our businesses can help, we connect those dots,” Deason said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.