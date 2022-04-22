Tourism in Fayette County has stayed on a steady and consistent track, continuing to offer a blend of unique experiences for visitors in 2021.
“The county’s recreational assets hit the bullseye for outdoor enthusiasts, and the historical and cultural attractions provide a nice blend.” said Ann Nemanic, executive director, GO Laurel Highlands, an organization that works to enhance the economic growth and quality of life in the region through promotion and development of the area as a tourist destination.
In 2021, Nemanic said the region saw a 9.2% increase in overnight hotel stays compared to 2020, with seven out of 12 months reflecting a double-digit increase. In addition, she said, the growth of vacation rentals grew by 22%.
“Campgrounds and vacation rentals are already being booked for the 2022 season, and we anticipate the Great Allegheny Passage bike trail to have a record year,” Nemanic said.
She said the key for all their lodging partners and attractions has been adaptability as the window of booking any type of getaway has shortened, and businesses have adapted to the new normal.
“Planning a weekend away might be done at the last minute and being flexible and welcoming has, fortunately, been something we have adapted to quickly,” Nemanic said. “Our tourism partners work hard to provide great service and superb offers.”
Nemanic said from feedback at recent travel shows that were attended by Go Laurel Highlands members, the interest in the Great Allegheny Passage (GAP) has been significant.
“First-time riders are curious about the experience and are eager to plan,” she said. “Some are working with bike tour companies, others are mapping out their days solo.”
Nemanic said each year the numbers rise for ridership as the GAP Conservancy stated that 1.4 million riders utilized the trail in 2020. With international travel to the U.S. on the rise in 2022, they’re confident those travelers have the GAP on their trail “to-do” list — and the number of users will continue to increase.
She added that GO Laurel Highlands continued the message of enjoying #FreshAirFun and encouraged visitors to try a new experience.
“Hiking, biking and calm water kayaking were extremely popular, and we know these will continue to entice visitors to Fayette County,” Nemanic said.
Fayette County Commissioner Vince Vicites said the commissioners continue to fund local tourism-related projects to enhance tourism effort to maximize tourist promotion.
Vicites said some examples from last year were the tourist promotion center in Connellsville along the GAP bike trail, and the continuing efforts toward the completion of the Sheepskin Trail to connect to the GAP.
“For 2022, we will continue to encourage visitors to come to the Laurel Highlands for our expansive outdoor recreational opportunities and lush green landscape,” Nemanic said. “The beauty of our region is we have experiences that can challenge a visitor such as rock climbing, miles of hiking on the Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail, or Class IV rapids on the Yough.”
