For the Herald-Standard
The Uniontown Area School District implemented new programs in the 2021-2022 school year based on the needs the district observed in the student population.
“Fortunately this year, we haven’t had to close schools due to COVID,” said Curriculum Director Mindy Harris.
She said they were able to keep all of their school buildings open throughout the year aside for some weather-related closures. She said school nurses and contact tracers worked hard throughout the year to monitor positive COVID-19 cases and exposures.
“We also became a one-to-one iPad district during the pandemic,” she said. “That’s how we delivered our virtual instruction.”
When school was closed due to weather, students were able to use technology to continue their education.
UASD now offers an online tutoring program, Skooli, to help students in any areas they are struggling due to missed in-person education or any other challenges, Harris said. Students can connect with a teacher 24/7 through their iPad and use a shared virtual whiteboard to communicate.
“That’s been a positive for our students to help assist them in some of the learning loss throughout the last two school years,” she said.
The school adopted new curriculums in the elementary school, she said. They are now using the Eureka program for elementary math and the National Geographic Learning curriculum for elementary science.
They also increased their offerings for early childhood education, providing Pre-K to 46 students through the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Pre-K Counts program. The district participates in Raising Readers, providing twice-a-year instruction to parents for teaching their children to read through the school’s early reading initiative, Harris said.
The district is also partnering with the Laurel Highlands School District to expand its STEM program.
The districts applied together for state Department of Education funding before the pandemic, but the grant was put on pause. They are now sharing the grant of nearly $500,000 to increase their STEM education throughout all grade levels. Harris said they are upgrading their high school computers to high-capacity computers, and plan to build a STEM learning lab at the high school and mobile STEM labs at the elementary school. The districts will host events at their own schools for both districts to attend, she said.
They also plan to form partnerships in higher education and to team up with local businesses so students can observe STEM careers in action, she said.
Harris noted the school year was not without its challenges. Students returning to in-person instruction following a lengthy period of volatility highlighted their personal needs in both education and mental health, she said.
“It’s been difficult for our students after being out of school for extended periods of time. Over the last school year, we had to go back to the basics and start over again with what are the expected behaviors and appropriate behaviors for classroom settings. As everyone says, the mental health of our students has been a top priority for us to address those needs and the toll that it’s taken on our staff,” she said.
She said they faced staffing shortages at all levels, including teachers, substitute teachers, cafeteria workers and bus drivers. They plan to use Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSRS) money to hire additional mental health support for students and to add staffing in early reading intervention.
“Another challenge is that our state testing has not changed,” she said. “We’re still being tested on the same content and still held to same standards, so getting kids to the same point that they were in previous years, currently, has been a challenge, but we’re working to address that.”
