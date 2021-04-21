The Uniontown Art Club had big plans for 2020.
After the COVID-19 pandemic delayed their goals, they evolved their online platforms, remodeled their 86 West Main Street gallery space and supported local artists with virtual art shows. Now, their big plans are scheduled for 2021, including art classes which they hope will rekindle new hobbies for local residents.
Visual art and other creative hobbies gained attention during the pandemic — especially during the shutdown, said club President Stephanie McClain. This was noticeable in their increase in online and social media traffic, which they ramped up during the pandemic. Club members hope the renewed interest in art will lead to more people coming through their doors when their events return and when classes start.
McClain said their membership is slowly increasing. She observed more people returning to hobbies they had in their younger days during the pandemic.
“Through the pandemic, people had more time for themselves. They could either recreate something they lost or find something new in themselves,” she said.
The organization suffered through the pandemic, said Treasurer Peter Pasqua. He said they “fell through the cracks” when it came to COVID-19 funding.
“We’ve been stymied because we don’t fall into any COVID category. But we’re an asset to the community. We’re basically a small business incubator,” he said.
Many of their major events were canceled, and their planned classes for adults and children were postponed.
“We’re in a big crack. The earthquake came through and we’re in a big fissure,” he said.
They are looking forward to holding classes for both adults and children as soon as possible.
Pasqua said they were closed for about two months, which gave them time to recreate their gallery and showroom. But, he said, very few people visited when they reopened.
“We opened back up in May, but everyone was panic stricken. We were basically standing in here looking at the walls,” he said.
Local artist shows have gained interest, they said. The virtual shows are held on Facebook at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays, and can be rewatched later. Buyers can make a purchase during the show or online afterward on the Uniontown Art Club website.
“That’s what’s keeping us going,” McClain said of the art shows.
She said more people have tuned in over time. But their inability to promote the organization at events hindered their funding and growth. Secretary Angel Zueger said they were able to represent themselves at the Home for the Holidays event in Uniontown in November, and made a gingerbread house to enter a contest during the event.
Many locals were interested in buying art from their gallery and gift shop leading up to Christmas, she said, and people wanted to support local artists and businesses.
Pasqua said their supporters have missed out on interacting in person. People previously enjoyed chatting with artists at shows and meeting them directly, which was not possible during the pandemic. They often had visitors from Pittsburgh come to their events to meet their local artists.
“We’ve missed that interaction, because many of our artists have a following,” he said.
Donations can be made through checks payable to Uniontown Art Club and mailed to P.O. Box 963, Uniontown, PA 15401 or online at uniontownartclub.org.
