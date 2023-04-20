Uniontown Hospital has undergone a series of recent changes as it transitioned into the WVU Medicine health system.
“Throughout 2022, we continued to strengthen our services and bring the power of the WVU Medicine health system to southwestern Pennsylvania,” said WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital President and CEO Carrie Willets. “We expanded, adapted and worked to meet the needs of our patients and addressed gaps in care. Our patients have greater ease of access to primary and specialty care as a result. We will continue to target those needs we see in our patient population and ensure we have the right ambulatory network in place to care for all those that depend on us.”
Willetts took the helm in October, following outgoing CEO Dr. David Hess.
She said the hospital continues to treat COVID-19 patients, which has become a routine part of hospital care.
“We continue to care for patients that become very sick with COVID-19, including some who require hospitalization; however, COVID-19 has become much more of a routine undertaking for us as incident rates have declined and our processes for staff and patient safety have allowed us to ease other restrictions. We operate much as we did before the pandemic, with the understanding that treatment and care for COVID-19 patients both in the Emergency Department and inpatients are a part of the normal business.”
The hospital also upgraded its technology to include the Monarch Robot for advanced bronchioscopies.
“This cutting-edge tool, which is available in a few hundred hospitals across the nation, allows our experts to pinpoint disease inside the lungs with incredible accuracy and ease,” she said. “It will be a gamechanger for our patients dealing with lung-related cancers and other lung disease, giving our physicians quality data for treatment plans.”
They also added a Sleep Clinic, integrated the former Tricounty Urology into its service line and are building service lines in pulmonary and critical care, orthopedics and neurology, in addition to growing primary care practices and other physicians and providers, Willetts said.
They also are actively recruiting to mitigate staffing shortages seen nationwide.
“Much like employers from all sectors, we are working through staffing challenges and have been for several years. We are actively recruiting for a wide variety of talent,” Willetts said. “Compensation adjustments have recently been made for RNs as well as some technologist positions. We believe that we will continue to address our staffing concerns this year and be much closer to fully staffed at year’s end.”
