For the Herald-Standard
As a young man growing up in Brownsville, Bryan Hough was fascinated by the air medical transport helicopters landing and taking off from a nearby ball field. So influenced by the experiences he witnessed, he decided to become an EMT, short for emergency medical technician.
While in high school, Hough took an EMT class through Penn State at Hiller Fire Hall. After graduating from Brownsville Area High School, he worked for 10 years for Brownsville Ambulance Service and the Mon Valley EMS in Monessen.
But throughout that time, Hough had his eye on a higher goal: becoming a flight paramedic.
Over a 20-year period, he pursued the goal step by step, training to become a paramedic while working at Mon Valley EMS.
“Many people confuse the two terms, but an EMT is a basic level responder who’s skilled in first aid, obtaining vital signs, and splinting fractures. On the other hand, a paramedic is skilled in pharmacology, cardiology and advanced airway techniques such as the insertion of a breathing tube,” Hough explained.
In 2010, passed the national board test to become a certified paramedic. He took a job with EMS Southwest in Waynesburg, and transferred to the Menallen Township, answering between 500 and 600 calls a year.
“Menallen is a very busy location that gave me the experience I needed to become a flight paramedic on board a helicopter,” Hough said. “Coming up on 10 years at EMS Southwest, I took an online course, then took the exam in July of 2021 to become a certified FP-C, a flight paramedic.”
Hough passed the notoriously difficult exam and almost immediately applied for a position with STAT MedEvac, which provides air medical transport. As part of the interview process, he spent a day at MedEvac 5 in Connellsville “flying all over the place.“ This February, STAT notified him that he had been hired; he started on March 14.
After a week’s training at the Allegheny County Airport, he began flying on board a helicopter as an extra crew member while under the supervision of a clinical coach, a long-time flight nurse.
“Medical flight helicopters are basically flying ICUs,” he said. “The equipment on board and the training of the staff is far greater than that on an ambulance.”
All patients on a medical flight helicopter are deemed critical, and are served through one of two scenarios. A scene flight is one that leaves from the location of an accident. It may also be one that’s involved in getting a patient to a bigger hospital to handle emergency incidents like a stroke in which the patient must receive treatment within hours.
The second scenario is an inter-facility flight, which involves moving a patient from a smaller hospital to a better equipped one.
Once finished with orientation, Hough will be assigned to MedEvac 11 in Altoona, where he‘ll work two, 24-hour shifts. This schedule will make his two-hour drive time from his home in Uniontown to Altoona a little easier.
“Now that I’ve realized my goal of becoming a flight paramedic, it’s like a dream come true,” he said. “When I wake up in the morning, my new job is the first thing on my mind.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.