It was a busy year for the Excela Health System as a whole in 2019, including major advancements at Excela Square at Frick in Mount Pleasant where numerous physical upgrades were made.
The Mount Pleasant campus offers a 33-bed inpatient care unit, award-winning emergency department, various outpatient services and a growing complement of physician practices.
Mike Morlacci with Excela’s marketing and communications team, said that in the area of primary care, in 2019, Excela Square at Frick Family Medicine opened on the first floor.
That brought together the practices of Norvelt Family Medicine and Main Street Medical to create an expanded primary care practice that is part of the Family Medicine Residency teaching program.
“In the area of specialty care, in 2019, an Advanced Pain Center was added to the specialty outpatient services that include an Advanced Wound Center and Advanced Lung Center,” he said.
Also in 2019, a five-year, $20 million renovation concluded with the relocation of the Arnold Palmer Pavilion medical oncology practice from Bessemer Road onto the Excela Square at Frick campus. “The joint venture between Excela Health and UPMC Hillman Cancer Center has brought world-renown cancer care to Westmoreland County for more than 15 years,” Morlacci said. “The Mount Pleasant site is one of three outpatient treatment locations, with radiation and medical oncology also available at Mountain View Medical Park in Unity Township, and medical oncology offered in North Huntingdon at Excela Square at Norwin.”
Excela Square at Frick is also home to a 35-bed inpatient drug and alcohol unit operated by Gateway Rehabilitation.
Also in 2019, the Excela Health System achieved Magnet Recognition, which is the highest honor for nursing professionalism and superior patient care given by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
“The accomplishment distinguishes organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence,” said Morlacci.
“With this four-year credential, Excela Health joins the global community of Magnet-recognized organizations. Just 8% of U.S. health care organizations out of more than 6,300 U.S. hospitals have achieved Magnet recognition. In Pennsylvania, only 35 healthcare organizations hold this designation.”
Excela Health System also includes Excela Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg and Excela Latrobe Hospital. The System has 578 beds and serves more than 23,000 inpatients, 700,000 outpatients and 100,000 emergency visits annually.
Morlacci said Excela is a regional leader in clinical areas such as cardiovascular disease, orthopedics and emergency medicine, with more than 700 physicians and allied health professionals.
He added that Excela is the largest employer in Westmoreland County with more than 4,800 employees.
“A robust slate of outreach events serve as methods to assess community health needs and provide education to address those needs,” Morlacci said.
“We partner with local employers to promote health and well-being, and provides an occupational medicine program to support employers in maintaining a healthy workforce.”
